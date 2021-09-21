Today's Top Stories
1
Digital Driver's Licenses: a Privacy Nightmare?
2
Zodiac's New Watch Calls to Mind Wanderlust
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Camelbak’s First Commuter Pack Is Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Is Gunning for the Jeep Wagoneer

This isn't a soft-roading trim.

By Tyler Duffy
preproduction timberline model with available ford accessories shown available winter 2022 always consult the owner’s manual when off road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear
Ford

Full-size SUV buyers are getting younger and more adventurous. And Ford is prepared to meet those millennials head-on — and fend off some competition from the Jeep Wagoneer — with the new Expedition Timberline trim. Don't view the Timberline as the soft-roader alternative to the F-150 Raptor; the new trim gives the Expedition some seriously badass off-roading upgrades that befit a vehicle called the Expedition.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Expedition Timberline gets some serious power
preproduction timberline model with available ford accessories shown available winter 2022 always consult the owner’s manual when off road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear
Ford

The Expedition Timberline gets Ford's high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine from the Lincoln Navigator, which puts out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The previous highs available on the Expedition were 400 hp and 480 lb-ft.

The Expedition gets some awesome off-roading capability
ford expedition
Ford

Ford gives the Expedition Timberline the Ford F-150 Raptor's skid plate and the Trail Turn Assist feature for tighter radius turns from the Bronco. The Expedition Timberline runs on 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires and offers 10.6 inches of ground clearance, more than the Jeep Wagoneer.

More of an on-road person? Check out the new Stealth Performance Package
ford expedition
Ford

Ford also has a new Stealth Performance Package for the Limited and Limited Max Expedition. The package, which uses the high-output 3.5-liter V6, offers a sport-tuned suspension for on-road performance. As "stealth" would suggest, there's a lot of black detailing. The trim provides a gloss-black grille and gloss-black mirror caps, roof rails and running boards. The Stealth Performance Package includes 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels with red brake calipers. There's even a black Ford emblem.

The Expedition upgrades round out an impressive Ford SUV lineup
ford bronco 2 door

Ford has pivoted away from cars, and we're now seeing the fruits of that in their SUV lineup. Want an off-roader? Ford can now offer seriously capable versions of the Bronco Sport, Bronco and Expedition. Want a green option? Ford has the all-electric Mustang Mach E and hybrid versions of the Escape and Explorer. Need a bit more luxury? You can head over to the Lincoln section and check out the Aviator and Navigator.

Maybe you want a truck instead? Well, Ford does those pretty well too.

The 2023 Ford Ranger: Here's Everything You Need to Know
ford ranger driving through mud
Ford

We could get a look at Ford's new truck before the end of the year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
BMW Has a Wild Plan for its Future SUVs
Ikea's New Cool Tech: An 'Invisible' Charging Pad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Watches Spotted at the 2021 Emmys
These Discounted Kettlebells Will Last a Lifetime
iOS 15: New Features That Just Came to Your iPhone
10 Spotify Tricks You’ll Wish You’d Known Sooner
The Ford Bronco Raptor Could Be Here Next Year
Be Rational. You Don't Need the Facebook Ray-Bans
Celebrate a Decade of Todd Snyder Designs
This Camper Van Is Almost Perfect. Almost.