The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Is Gunning for the Jeep Wagoneer
This isn't a soft-roading trim.
Full-size SUV buyers are getting younger and more adventurous. And Ford is prepared to meet those millennials head-on — and fend off some competition from the Jeep Wagoneer — with the new Expedition Timberline trim. Don't view the Timberline as the soft-roader alternative to the F-150 Raptor; the new trim gives the Expedition some seriously badass off-roading upgrades that befit a vehicle called the Expedition.
The Expedition Timberline gets Ford's high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine from the Lincoln Navigator, which puts out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The previous highs available on the Expedition were 400 hp and 480 lb-ft.
Ford gives the Expedition Timberline the Ford F-150 Raptor's skid plate and the Trail Turn Assist feature for tighter radius turns from the Bronco. The Expedition Timberline runs on 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires and offers 10.6 inches of ground clearance, more than the Jeep Wagoneer.
Ford also has a new Stealth Performance Package for the Limited and Limited Max Expedition. The package, which uses the high-output 3.5-liter V6, offers a sport-tuned suspension for on-road performance. As "stealth" would suggest, there's a lot of black detailing. The trim provides a gloss-black grille and gloss-black mirror caps, roof rails and running boards. The Stealth Performance Package includes 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels with red brake calipers. There's even a black Ford emblem.
Ford has pivoted away from cars, and we're now seeing the fruits of that in their SUV lineup. Want an off-roader? Ford can now offer seriously capable versions of the Bronco Sport, Bronco and Expedition. Want a green option? Ford has the all-electric Mustang Mach E and hybrid versions of the Escape and Explorer. Need a bit more luxury? You can head over to the Lincoln section and check out the Aviator and Navigator.
Maybe you want a truck instead? Well, Ford does those pretty well too.
We could get a look at Ford's new truck before the end of the year.