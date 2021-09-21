The Expedition upgrades round out an impressive Ford SUV lineup

Ford has pivoted away from cars, and we're now seeing the fruits of that in their SUV lineup. Want an off-roader? Ford can now offer seriously capable versions of the Bronco Sport, Bronco and Expedition. Want a green option? Ford has the all-electric Mustang Mach E and hybrid versions of the Escape and Explorer. Need a bit more luxury? You can head over to the Lincoln section and check out the Aviator and Navigator.

Maybe you want a truck instead? Well, Ford does those pretty well too.