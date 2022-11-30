A little while ago, Lamborghini tantalized us with the wild Huracan Sterrato concept, an off-road modified version of the Huracan sports car. You no longer have to be excited it's happening...because it's finally here.

Lamborghini unveiled the production version, the 2023 Huracan Sterrato, at Art Basel in Miami at the end of November. And while it's not your typical offering from Lamborghini, it will be a rollicking way for the brand to bid farewell to internal combustion. Lambos from here forward will move to electrified and electric powertrains.

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato — with some context provided from our conversation with Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr.

