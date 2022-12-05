Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Is a Monstrously Powerful Plug-In Hybrid

You, your chauffeur or that shifty-looking teenage valet can hit 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

By Tyler Duffy
der neue mercedes amg s 63 e performance angaben wltp kraftstoffverbrauch gewichtet, kombiniert 4,4 l100 km, co2 emissionen gewichtet, kombiniert 100 gkm, stromverbrauch gewichtet, kombiniert 21,4 kwh100 km exterieur manufaktur selenitgrau magno interieur leder exklusiv nappa amg schwarz disclaimerdas abgebildete fahrzeug ist möglicherweise teilweise mit sonderausstattungen ausgerüstet welche möglicherweise erst später lieferbar und nur in bestimmten märkten angeboten werden aus den abbildungen können daher keine ansprüche hergeleitet werdenthe new mercedes amg s 63 e performance data wltp weighted, combined fuel consumption 44 l100 km weighted, combined co2 emissions 100 gkm weighted, combined power consumption 214 kwh100 km exterior manufaktur selenite grey magno interior amg exclusive nappa leather black disclaimerthe vehicle shown may be partially equipped with special equipment which may not be available until later and only offered in certain marketsno claims can therefore be derived from the illustrations
Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications &amp; Marketing

Mercedes launched the new S-Class with the standard Benz (and Maybach) models. Now, we're getting the AMG version. Mercedes-AMG has just unveiled the 2023 AMG S 63 E Performance — an absolute monster with a new V8 plug-in hybrid system that is powerful enough to make you forget that the old S65 V12 existed.

The AMG S 63 E Performance packs nearly 800 horsepower
mercedes amg s 63 e performance
Mercedes-AMG

The C 63 S E Performance, revealed earlier this year, uses a PHEV system to replace the V8, putting out 671 horsepower. The AMG S 63 E Performances uses a PHEV system to supplement the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and nine-speed automatic transmission. The result is a staggering 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. That power will push the S-Class from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and to a top speed of 180 mph.

It has a fancy AMG high-performance battery
mercedes amg s 63 e performance
Mercedes-AMG

The AMG S 63 E Performance comes equipped with a 13.1-kWh AMG high-performance battery. Mercedes says it is tuned for the fast draw of power rather than extended EV range, which is still TBD (note the C 63 S E Performance only has an eight-mile EV range). The battery can deliver 94 hp continuously and 188 peak hp.

The electric motor offers 236 lb-ft of torque. And the layout allows the motor to bypass the combustion engine’s 9-speed automatic, allowing that electric torque to be delivered in full at any point in the rev range. The AMG S 63 E Performance has four levels of braking regen (Levels 0-3). Level 3, the highest setting, will offer one-pedal driving.

The AMG 63 S E Performance will still drive like an S-Class if you want it to
mercedes amg s 63 e performance
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes says the car will have a “wide spread between driving dynamics and comfort” with seven different drive modes, ensuring the typical S Class experience if desired. AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Active Rode Control roll stabilization and rear-axle steering all come standard.

The AMG 63 S E Performance should arrive sometime next year
mercedes amg s 63 e performance
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes has not given an exact timeline for the AMG 63 S E Performance rollout. But we know it will be a 2023 model year vehicle, which suggests it will be available sometime during the earlier part of the 2023 calendar year.

We don't know about pricing yet, either. But expect it to be a substantial premium over the S 580 4Matic, which starts at $117,700 and has a little 300 under fewer horsepower.

