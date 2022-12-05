The AMG S 63 E Performance comes equipped with a 13.1-kWh AMG high-performance battery. Mercedes says it is tuned for the fast draw of power rather than extended EV range, which is still TBD (note the C 63 S E Performance only has an eight-mile EV range). The battery can deliver 94 hp continuously and 188 peak hp.

The electric motor offers 236 lb-ft of torque. And the layout allows the motor to bypass the combustion engine’s 9-speed automatic, allowing that electric torque to be delivered in full at any point in the rev range. The AMG S 63 E Performance has four levels of braking regen (Levels 0-3). Level 3, the highest setting, will offer one-pedal driving.