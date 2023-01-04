Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 10 Used SUVs that Offer the Best Value for Your Money
A low-cost, high-mileage SUV may be your best used car deal.
Lightly used cars used to be a great value proposition. But with current inflated car prices (even if they are falling a bit), the better value play for many buyers may be looking for older, higher-mileage vehicles that still have a lot of life left. Having 80,000 to 100,000 miles may not be such a big deal if the vehicle can go to 250,000.
Knowing which vehicles last the longest is part of the equation. But it's also essential to factor in cost. A 10-year-old Toyota 4Runner may last quite a long time. But overpaying for one won't provide the value of a less sexy (but equally bulletproof) crossover like a Hyundai Santa Fe or Honda CR-V that is cheaper.
An iSeeCars.com study ran the numbers on 10-year-old used SUVs, looking for the best buys on a dollars per expected miles remaining basis. Here are the top ten.
- Potential Lifespan: 206,398 miles
- Average Price: $11,981
- Price Per 1K Miles: $131
- Potential Lifespan: 244,682 miles
- Average Price: $15,584
- Price Per 1K Miles: $143
- Potential Lifespan: 236,807 miles
- Average Price: $15,214
- Price Per 1K Miles: $147
- Potential Lifespan: 228,472 miles
- Average Price: $16,522
- Price Per 1K Miles: $151
- Potential Lifespan: 208,298 miles
- Average Price: $12,782
- Price Per 1K Miles: $152
- Potential Lifespan: 215,930 miles
- Average Price: $15,540
- Price Per 1K Miles: $152
- Potential Lifespan: 201,972 miles
- Average Price: $12,330
- Price Per 1K Miles: $154
- Potential Lifespan: 296,509 miles
- Average Price: $23,310
- Price Per 1K Miles: $154
- Potential Lifespan: 265,723 miles
- Average Price: $18,144
- Price Per 1K Miles: $159
- Potential Lifespan: 203,622
- Average Price:
- Price Per 1K Miles: $160
