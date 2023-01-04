Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 10 Used SUVs that Offer the Best Value for Your Money

A low-cost, high-mileage SUV may be your best used car deal.

By Tyler Duffy
subaru outback wagon
Subaru

Lightly used cars used to be a great value proposition. But with current inflated car prices (even if they are falling a bit), the better value play for many buyers may be looking for older, higher-mileage vehicles that still have a lot of life left. Having 80,000 to 100,000 miles may not be such a big deal if the vehicle can go to 250,000.

Knowing which vehicles last the longest is part of the equation. But it's also essential to factor in cost. A 10-year-old Toyota 4Runner may last quite a long time. But overpaying for one won't provide the value of a less sexy (but equally bulletproof) crossover like a Hyundai Santa Fe or Honda CR-V that is cheaper.

An iSeeCars.com study ran the numbers on 10-year-old used SUVs, looking for the best buys on a dollars per expected miles remaining basis. Here are the top ten.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hyundai Santa Fe
2013 hyundai santa fe lwb
Morgan J Segal
  • Potential Lifespan: 206,398 miles
  • Average Price: $11,981
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $131

SHOP NOW

Ford Expedition
ford expedition
Ford
  • Potential Lifespan: 244,682 miles
  • Average Price: $15,584
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $143

SHOP NOW

Honda Pilot
honda pilot
Honda
  • Potential Lifespan: 236,807 miles
  • Average Price: $15,214
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $147

SHOP NOW

Acura MDX
acura mdx parked in front of a modern house
Acura
  • Potential Lifespan: 228,472 miles
  • Average Price: $16,522
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $151

SHOP NOW

Subaru Outback
subaru outback parked on a dirt road with a rooftop cargo carrier
Subaru
  • Potential Lifespan: 208,298 miles
  • Average Price: $12,782
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $152

SHOP NOW

Honda CR-V
honda cr v driving on road with trees in background
Honda
  • Potential Lifespan: 215,930 miles
  • Average Price: $15,540
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $152

SHOP NOW

Mazda CX-9
mazda cx 9 parked in front of woods
David Dewhurst Photography
  • Potential Lifespan: 201,972 miles
  • Average Price: $12,330
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $154

SHOP NOW

Toyota Sequoia
toyota sequoia
Toyota
  • Potential Lifespan: 296,509 miles
  • Average Price: $23,310
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $154

SHOP NOW

Chevrolet Suburban
2014 chevrolet suburban ltz
Chevrolet
  • Potential Lifespan: 265,723 miles
  • Average Price: $18,144
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $159

SHOP NOW

Ford Edge
ford edge parked on an urban street
Ford
  • Potential Lifespan: 203,622
  • Average Price:
  • Price Per 1K Miles: $160

SHOP NOW

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
kia concept ev9
Kia

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Another Female Whiskey Blender Has Gone Solo
Blancpain's Legendary Dive Watch, Now in 42mm
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Land Rover's Electric Defender May Arrive by 2026
Huckberry x Blundstone Launch a Rugged New Boot
11 EVs That Qualify for a 2023 Federal Tax Credit
Save up to 30% During Filson’s Winter Sale
Retailers Plan to Make You Pay for Returns
Rapper Aminé Has Always Known About Arc'teryx
The Greatest Timex Collabs of the Last Year
Brooks Kicks Off 2023 with the New Hyperion Max