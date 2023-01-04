Lightly used cars used to be a great value proposition. But with current inflated car prices (even if they are falling a bit), the better value play for many buyers may be looking for older, higher-mileage vehicles that still have a lot of life left. Having 80,000 to 100,000 miles may not be such a big deal if the vehicle can go to 250,000.

Knowing which vehicles last the longest is part of the equation. But it's also essential to factor in cost. A 10-year-old Toyota 4Runner may last quite a long time. But overpaying for one won't provide the value of a less sexy (but equally bulletproof) crossover like a Hyundai Santa Fe or Honda CR-V that is cheaper.

An iSeeCars.com study ran the numbers on 10-year-old used SUVs, looking for the best buys on a dollars per expected miles remaining basis. Here are the top ten.