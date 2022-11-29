Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Shop Online
2
G-SHOCK Goes Gold
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Meet KÜHL’s New Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR

The 20 Longest-Lasting Cars You Can Buy

Not surprisingly, one manufacturer dominates this list.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota 4runner trd pro with left front wheel perched on a rock
Toyota

What are the longest-lasting vehicles on the road? A new study by iSeeCars.com provides the answer. The study examined vehicles sold for at least ten of the past 20 years. It defines a car's "potential lifespan" as the mileage threshold the top 1 percent of the vehicles examined met.

The longest-lasting vehicle on the road is the Toyota Sequoia. The study showed that the top 1% of Sequoias examined had reached at least 296,509 miles. Ten Toyota vehicles appeared in the top 20. And while some of the usual cockroach cars are present, 12 of the top 20 vehicles (60 percent) on the list were body-on-frame trucks and SUVs.

Note that some vehicles, like the Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Tundra, have been recently updated. And while manufacturers will claim that the new and improved cars should be as durable as their predecessors (if not more so), that has not been proven yet.

Here is the complete list of the top 20 longest-lasting vehicles on the road.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1. Toyota Sequoia
2020 sequoia gear patrol
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 296,509 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

2. Toyota Land Cruiser
toyota land cruiser heritage edition
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 280,236 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

3. Chevrolet Suburban
2021 chevrolet suburban z71
Chevrolet

Potential Lifespan: 265,732 miles

LEARN MORE

4. Toyota Tundra
toyota tundra trail
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 256,022 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

5. GMC Yukon XL
2021 gmc yukon xl denali
GMC

Potential Lifespan: 252,360 miles

LEARN MORE

6. Toyota Prius
toyota prius
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 250,601 miles

LEARN MORE

7. Chevrolet Tahoe
chevrolet tahoe parked in front of a lake with mountains in the background
Chevy

Potential Lifespan: 250,388

READ OUR REVIEW

8. Honda Ridgeline
honda ridgeline parked in a field with mountains in the background
Honda

Potential Lifespan: 248,669 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

9. Toyota Avalon
toyota avalon trd
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 245,710 miles

LEARN MORE

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
toyota highlander hybrid
David Dewhurst Photography

Potential Lifespan: 244,944 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

11. Ford Expedition
king ranch® edition of 2020 ford expedition and extended length expedition max reintroduces premium option for buyers of large suvs inspired by iconic texas ranch, extending 20 year collaboration
Ford

Potential Lifespan: 244,682 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

12. Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner
Tyler Duffy

Potential Lifespan: 244,655 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

13. Toyota Sienna
toyota sienna
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 239,607 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

14. GMC Yukon
gmc yukon parked in front of a modernist glass building
GMC

Potential Lifespan: 238,956 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

15. Honda Pilot
honda pilot gear patrol
Honda

Potential Lifespan: 236,807 miles

LEARN MORE

16. Honda Odyssey
kbb best buys gear patrol odyssey
Honda

Potential Lifespan: 235,852 miles

LEARN MORE

17. Toyota Tacoma
2020 tacoma gear patrol
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 235,070 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

18. Nissan Titan
nissan titan parked in front of a mountain
Nissan

Potential Lifespan: 233,295 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

19. Ford F-150
2020 ford f 150 gear patrol
Ford

Potential Lifespan: 232,650 miles

READ OUR REVIEW

20. Toyota Camry Hybrid
toyota camry hybrid
Toyota

Potential Lifespan: 230,547 miles

LEARN MORE

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes benz eqg from the rear
Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars &amp; Vans

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Is What a Retro Chronograph Should Look Like
VSSL Debuts Insulated Flask with Built-In Speaker
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Levi's Reproduced Albert Einstein’s Leather Jacket
Dave Portnoy Started a Watch Brand
Jeep Wants Your Help Naming Its Stunning New SUV
Meet the New BMW 3.0 CSL
One of Our Favorite Beard Trimmers Is on Sale
Whiskey Peaks Glasses Are on Sale Now
The Best Weed Vape You Can Buy Is 30% Off
Is Axe Body Spray Cool Again?