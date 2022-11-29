The 20 Longest-Lasting Cars You Can Buy

What are the longest-lasting vehicles on the road? A new study by iSeeCars.com provides the answer. The study examined vehicles sold for at least ten of the past 20 years. It defines a car's "potential lifespan" as the mileage threshold the top 1 percent of the vehicles examined met.

The longest-lasting vehicle on the road is the Toyota Sequoia. The study showed that the top 1% of Sequoias examined had reached at least 296,509 miles. Ten Toyota vehicles appeared in the top 20. And while some of the usual cockroach cars are present, 12 of the top 20 vehicles (60 percent) on the list were body-on-frame trucks and SUVs.

Note that some vehicles, like the Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Tundra, have been recently updated. And while manufacturers will claim that the new and improved cars should be as durable as their predecessors (if not more so), that has not been proven yet.

Here is the complete list of the top 20 longest-lasting vehicles on the road.