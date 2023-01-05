At the car's formal unveiling at CES, BMW made a big deal about "Dee" — which stands for Digital Emotional Experience, and is not, sadly, a reference to the character from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — as a natural, interactive virtual assistant sort of technology, the kind with a voice and a personality — having the car argue with (and curse at) Arnold Schwarzenegger in a short promo film, rolling out Herbie the Love Bug and K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider alongside it on stage as examples of the sort of man/machine relationship it aspires to.

While it certainly remains to be seen whether the production version of the Neue Klasse cars will be capable of trading barbs or having a conversation with you, the concept version does reveal some ways we can expect to interact with it. Chief among them is the windshield-wide head-up display, which will be available on Bimmers starting in 2025. Unlike conventional HUD, it's designed to be seen and used occupants in the entire car, not just the driver.

BMW also used it to show off what they called the "Mixed Reality Slider," a control that lets you dial up or down the amount of augmented reality you want on your windshield. At its lowest level, it only reveals the most basic of car-centric information: speed, state of charge, etc. Slide the control higher up the dial, and it begins adding in extra vehicle information, social media feeds, and eventually, superimposes digital projections of virtual environments on top of the scenery in front of you. (BMW executives stressed that such features would be reserved for times when vehicle autonomy was a bit more advanced than today, mind you.)