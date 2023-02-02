Mercedes-Benz plans to go all-electric by 2030. That transition will necessitate massive changes to the brand's current lineup of mostly combustion-powered vehicles. We've heard some rumblings in previous years about how that process will shake out. But a report from Car and Driver spells out further details of Mercedes developments over the next few years.

According to the report, the cullings will be significant — only 14 of the present 33 model variants in the U.S. and Europe will survive — and not great news if you like coupes or wagons.