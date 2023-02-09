The 2024 Genesis GV90: Everything You Need to Know

Genesis is one of the newer brands on the automotive scene, achieving independence from Hyundai in 2015. The brand started with sedans, then branched out into SUVs with the compact GV70 and midsize GV80. And fairly soon, Genesis reportedly will launch the GV90 — a flagship, full-size SUV counterpart to the opulent G90 sedan — and a car Genesis dealers want.

Here’s what we know about the GV90 so far.