The 2024 Genesis GV90: Everything You Need to Know

Kia's three-row EV9 electric SUV seems set to score a fancier counterpart.

By Tyler Duffy
genesis gv80 driving through woods in the fall
Genesis

Genesis is one of the newer brands on the automotive scene, achieving independence from Hyundai in 2015. The brand started with sedans, then branched out into SUVs with the compact GV70 and midsize GV80. And fairly soon, Genesis reportedly will launch the GV90 — a flagship, full-size SUV counterpart to the opulent G90 sedan — and a car Genesis dealers want.

Here’s what we know about the GV90 so far.

The GV90 will only be an electric vehicle
genesis gv80 driving in the fall
Genesis

We’ve seen concept versions of the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7. The GV90 will basically be the Genesis version of those cars. It will offer three-row seating and should hold up to eight passengers. It will be based on the same E-GMP dedicated EV platform.

We expect the GV90 will deliver a similar top range of 300 miles and be able to fully charge to 80% in about 20 minutes in a 350 kW fast charger.

Genesis teased the GV90 back in 2021
lineup of future silhouettes of genesis electric vehicles
Genesis

Genesis presented its vision for a sustainable future in September 2021. That vision included a large SUV to the far right of the image. There's not much to gleam about its appearance. But we expect the GV90 to follow the rest of the brand's signature two-bar lighting and other styling features.

How will the Genesis GV90 differ from the EV9 and Ioniq 7?
genesis gv80 front quarter panel
Genesis

Genesis has not confirmed the GV90 is happening yet, much less offered specs. However, the GV60 vs. the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 is likely a blueprint for how Genesis will position the GV90. It should have more exquisite luxury finishes than its Hyundai and Kia cousins. And it may also pack a performance upgrade.

Could the Genesis GV90 offer coach doors?
kia concept ev9 with doors open in the desert
Kia

The EV9 and Ioniq 7 concepts featured rear-hinged second doors permitting a wider entry to the cabin. Hyundai Group has had that in mind for a while — the original Kia Telluride concept had them. And we wouldn't be surprised if an eventual GV90 concept has them as well.

Production is another matter. The EV9 prototype Kia showed testing looks like it has conventional doors and a B-pillar. And we expect the GV90 you can eventually buy — if only for production efficiency's sake — will follow suit with conventional doors.

When will the Genesis GV90 arrive?
genesis gv80 grille
Genesis

We don’t know yet. A Korean outlet had the GV90 arriving in 2023. Motor Trend, meanwhile, projects the GV90 will arrive in summer 2024.

We can presume the GV90 will arrive after the EV9 and the Ioniq 7. We know the EV9 will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2023, so a GV90 reveal by the end of the year could be feasible.

