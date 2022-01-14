Crossovers try to satisfy everyone. As a consequence, they can turn out sort of bland and featureless — competent at everything, but great at nothing particular. The Genesis GV70, however, is different: it performs every task well, without cutting any corners. The GV70 looks spectacular, drives superbly, feels fancy — and does it all at a relatively affordable price point.

Genesis is still a luxury upstart — the brand did not launch its first standalone vehicle until 2017, and only branched out into SUVs last year — but the GV70 is a bold, bar-setting statement of intent from a mature automaker. The GV70 doesn't just offer better value than the rivals like the BMW X3 or the Audi Q5. It's just better, and is rightfully getting big-time recommendations and being considered for major awards.

