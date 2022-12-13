Genesis does not have a full-size, three-row pleasure barge SUV — at least, not yet. So, their flagship model — a bit old-fashionedly as we turn the page to 2023 — is a sedan. The second-generation G90 debuted for the 2023 model year; Genesis brought its style and up to code with vehicles like the midsize G80 sedan and GV80 SUV. (Check out that expansive grille.) And it swapped out the old available V8 engine for a new "e-supercharged" (i.e. it uses electricity, not the engine, to run the supercharger) 3.5-liter V6.



The brand loaned me a full-pelt, supercharged G90 to drive around my home in Michigan for a week, and I would gladly have kept it for a few more. The new Genesis G90 is a great value play and is outstanding at almost everything...well, everything except consuming fuel efficiently.