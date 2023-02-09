The Polestar 4: Everything You Need to Know
Everything we know so far about Polestar's upcoming Porsche Macan EV rival.
Polestar led off with the kinda cool but kinda weird Polestar 1 PHEV sports car. The current lineup includes the Polestar 2 car and Polestar 3 SUV. Polestar's next vehicle will be — you guessed it — the Polestar 4, which Polestar has described as an SUV coupe.
Polestar has not confirmed many details beyond the body style yet. But here's what we know about the new Polestar 4 SUV so far.
The Polestar 4 will slot between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3. According to Autocar, the Polestar 4 will have a higher ground clearance than the Polestar 2 and be shorter and smaller inside than the Polestar 3. The target rival should be the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.
The Polestar 3 — at least for right now — starts at $83,900. The Polestar 4 should cost less than that. Autocar says the latest internal projections have the Polestar 4 costing between £49,000 and £66,000, which works out to about $60,000-$80,000. That would put it in the gap between the Polestar 3 and the Polestar 2.
We don't expect the Polestar 4 to have dramatically altered electric motors from the previous cars. The best bet is for the Polestar 4 to get the rear-wheel drive (299 hp, 361 lb-ft of torque) and all-wheel drive (up to 455 hp and 546 lb-ft with the performance pack) options from the Polestar 2. The range figures, 300 miles for RWD and 270 miles for AWD, may be about the same as well.
Polestar has not confirmed a date for the Polestar 4 launch yet. But they have said that it's expected to be sometime in 2023.
