Polestar led off with the kinda cool but kinda weird Polestar 1 PHEV sports car. The current lineup includes the Polestar 2 car and Polestar 3 SUV. Polestar's next vehicle will be — you guessed it — the Polestar 4, which Polestar has described as an SUV coupe.

Polestar has not confirmed many details beyond the body style yet. But here's what we know about the new Polestar 4 SUV so far.