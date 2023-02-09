Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Timeless NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine
3
Here's What Mountain Dew’s Hot Sauce Tastes Like
4
The New Audemars Piguet Watches for 2023
5
Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

The Polestar 4: Everything You Need to Know

Everything we know so far about Polestar's upcoming Porsche Macan EV rival.

By Tyler Duffy
polestar 4 under a sheet parked between the polestar 3 and polestar 2
Polestar

Polestar led off with the kinda cool but kinda weird Polestar 1 PHEV sports car. The current lineup includes the Polestar 2 car and Polestar 3 SUV. Polestar's next vehicle will be — you guessed it — the Polestar 4, which Polestar has described as an SUV coupe.

Polestar has not confirmed many details beyond the body style yet. But here's what we know about the new Polestar 4 SUV so far.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What the heck is an SUV coupe?
polestar 3 under a sheet
Polestar

The Polestar 4 will slot between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3. According to Autocar, the Polestar 4 will have a higher ground clearance than the Polestar 2 and be shorter and smaller inside than the Polestar 3. The target rival should be the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

The Polestar 4 should be much cheaper than the Polestar 3.
polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 — at least for right now — starts at $83,900. The Polestar 4 should cost less than that. Autocar says the latest internal projections have the Polestar 4 costing between £49,000 and £66,000, which works out to about $60,000-$80,000. That would put it in the gap between the Polestar 3 and the Polestar 2.

How much power and range will the Polestar 4 have?
polestar 5 being assembled
Polestar

We don't expect the Polestar 4 to have dramatically altered electric motors from the previous cars. The best bet is for the Polestar 4 to get the rear-wheel drive (299 hp, 361 lb-ft of torque) and all-wheel drive (up to 455 hp and 546 lb-ft with the performance pack) options from the Polestar 2. The range figures, 300 miles for RWD and 270 miles for AWD, may be about the same as well.

So when does Polestar pull off the sheet from the Polestar 4?
polestar 3 interior
Polestar

Polestar has not confirmed a date for the Polestar 4 launch yet. But they have said that it's expected to be sometime in 2023.

13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
kia concept ev9
Kia

Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Go Take a Sauna with Ikea's New Collection
This German Brand's Iconic Beanies Are On Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Super Bowl Car Ads of All Time
Your Favorite Moto Brand Just Made a MTB Shoe
The North Face Tackles Inequity in the Outdoors
MSCHF's Big Red Boots Are Taking Over the Internet
The 2024 Genesis GV90: Everything You Need to Know
Meet the All-New 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
One of These 10 Cars Will Be World Car of the Year
Like Espresso? Then You'll Want This New Grinder