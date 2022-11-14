The Macan SUV is Porsche's most popular vehicle. We've known for some time that the next generation will be all-electric, with Porsche expecting 80% of its sales to be EVs by 2030. Porsche just announced some more details about what the electric Macan — which it claims will be the segment's sportiest model — will look like.

Porsche will use a new PPE EV platform it shares with Audi for the new Macan. Like the Taycan, the Macan EV will use 800-volt charging infrastructure, but Porsche expects the Macan to beat the Taycan's 270 kW fast charging. The Macan EV will be able to charge from 5–80 percent in as little as 25 minutes. The Macan EV will also be able to use "bank charging" by switching its 800-volt battery pack to two 400-volt batteries for quicker charging.

The PPE platform will accommodate both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles. And in the top-spec version, the Macan EV will put out 603 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The Macan EV will offer fully variable electronically controlled differential and variable torque distribution front and rear. It will also offer up to five degrees of rear-wheel steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management and an air suspension.

Porsche withheld some key details. We don't know how much range the new Macan EV will offer or how much it will cost; the combustion Macan currently starts at $57,500. But Porsche did say that deliveries will begin sometime in 2024.

The Macan EV should perform a similar role to the combustion model as the entry point to the Porsche lineup. And it should have ample competition in the sporty EV crossover segment from vehicles like the Polestar 3, the SS version of the Blazer EV and the Kia EV6 GT among others.

