Cadillac May Have 3 Cool New Electric SUVs Dropping in 2024
And one of them should be the Escalade.
Cadillac is one of several luxury brands planning to go all-electric by 2030; the rest of General Motors will follow suit by 2035. We may have some more details now on how that will play out. Automotive News reports that Cadillac will launch three new electric SUVs before the end of 2024; meaning we could meet all three vehicles before the end of the year. The additions, along with the Lyriq and hand-built Celestiq, would give Cadillac a lineup of five electric vehicles by 2025.
Automotive News says the electric Escalade will launch in 2024. It may be branded the Escalade IQ. An electric counterpart to the extended-wheelbase Escalade ESV, the Escalade IQL, will follow in 2025.
Cadillac will also reportedly launch two crossovers in 2024. One will be a compact crossover that slots below the midsize Lyriq. The other will be a large crossover that will slot above it. Cadillac's XT crossovers are expected to fade out of the lineup after their current model runs.
Getting electric crossovers out will necessitate Cadillac ramping up its EV production dramatically. The brand got off to a slow start with the Lyriq only delivering 122 units in 2022 (we still haven't driven or even spotted one in the wild).
Car and Driver reported, citing an anonymous GM source, that GM is considering branching out some of their more popular vehicles (i.e. Corvette) into stand-alone brands with multiple vehicles. One vehicle reportedly in line for that treatment is the Escalade. That report also noted there could be a large Escalade crossover.
