The other two will be crossovers that bookend the Lyriq

Cadillac will also reportedly launch two crossovers in 2024. One will be a compact crossover that slots below the midsize Lyriq. The other will be a large crossover that will slot above it. Cadillac's XT crossovers are expected to fade out of the lineup after their current model runs.

Getting electric crossovers out will necessitate Cadillac ramping up its EV production dramatically. The brand got off to a slow start with the Lyriq only delivering 122 units in 2022 (we still haven't driven or even spotted one in the wild).