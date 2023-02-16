Today's Top Stories
Cadillac May Have 3 Cool New Electric SUVs Dropping in 2024

And one of them should be the Escalade.

By Tyler Duffy
cadillac lyriq rear of car
Cadillac

Cadillac is one of several luxury brands planning to go all-electric by 2030; the rest of General Motors will follow suit by 2035. We may have some more details now on how that will play out. Automotive News reports that Cadillac will launch three new electric SUVs before the end of 2024; meaning we could meet all three vehicles before the end of the year. The additions, along with the Lyriq and hand-built Celestiq, would give Cadillac a lineup of five electric vehicles by 2025.

1
One of them will be the electric Escalade
the 2023 cadillac escalade will be the first suv to don the high performance v series badge preproduction model shown actual production model will vary escalade v availability will be announced spring 2022
Cadillac

Automotive News says the electric Escalade will launch in 2024. It may be branded the Escalade IQ. An electric counterpart to the extended-wheelbase Escalade ESV, the Escalade IQL, will follow in 2025.

2
The other two will be crossovers that bookend the Lyriq
defined by taut lines and clean surfaces, lyriq is assertive and modern, characterized with a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence additional details, such as a flow through roof spoiler, express the careful attention paid to aerodynamics to optimize efficiency on the highway
Cadillac

Cadillac will also reportedly launch two crossovers in 2024. One will be a compact crossover that slots below the midsize Lyriq. The other will be a large crossover that will slot above it. Cadillac's XT crossovers are expected to fade out of the lineup after their current model runs.

Getting electric crossovers out will necessitate Cadillac ramping up its EV production dramatically. The brand got off to a slow start with the Lyriq only delivering 122 units in 2022 (we still haven't driven or even spotted one in the wild).

3
But will all of these SUVs carry Cadillac branding?
cadillac célestiq
Cadillac

Car and Driver reported, citing an anonymous GM source, that GM is considering branching out some of their more popular vehicles (i.e. Corvette) into stand-alone brands with multiple vehicles. One vehicle reportedly in line for that treatment is the Escalade. That report also noted there could be a large Escalade crossover.

4
13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
kia concept ev9
Kia

Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.

