The Complete Cadillac Buying Guide, Every Model Explained
How to tell your CTs from your XTs and your IQs.
Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.
Cadillac is General Motors' luxury division and is currently based in Warren, Michigan. The Cadillac Automobile Company was founded in 1902 from the remnants of the Henry Ford Company (after Henry Ford left). General Motors bought the brand in 1909.
Cadillac established itself as America's premier automotive manufacturer and a byword for grandeur ("the Cadillac of _____") during the first half of the 20th century, with a particular emphasis on engine technology. However, poor business decisions in the 1980s and increased luxury market competition from abroad tarnished Cadillac's reputation and left it somewhat behind its luxury rivals. Cadillac has undergone successive reinventions and nomenclature changes since – focusing on performance in the 2000s and crossovers in the 2010s.
The 2020s will see Cadillac spearhead GM's hard push into electric vehicles. What that will mean — for a brand still dominated by V8 performance and combustion crossovers — remains unclear.
Cadillac Terminology
- CT: Cadillac Touring. It's used for sedans, like the CT4 and CT5.
- Northstar: This was a powerful and technically sophisticated Cadillac V8 engine used between 1992 and 2011. Intended to help Cadillac compete with German and Japanese rivals, it was well-regarded when running but prone to costly repairs.
- Super Cruise: This is GM's Level 2 hands-free autonomous driving system (arguably the industry standard). It started on Cadillacs but is now slowly diffusing throughout the GM lineup.
- V: V is Cadillac's performance division of BMW's "M" or Mercedes's "AMG." V — in the CT4-V, CT5-V now represents a high-performance car than the base model (but not an all-out track monster.
- V Blackwing: Previously "V" meant the highest-performance version. Now, those proper V models are referred to as "V Blackwings." So, the successor to the CTS-V in the modern Cadillac lineup is the CT5-V Blackwing.
- XT: Crossover Touring. This denotes a Cadillac SUV like the XT4, XT5 or XT6.
When is Cadillac going electric?
General Motors plans to be all-electric by 2035. Cadillac — like many luxury brands — will do so sooner, becoming an all-electric manufacturer by 2030. Current SUVs and sedans will be phased out over the 2020s and replaced by electric vehicles. Expect the popular Escalade to be one of the first Cadillacs to go electric and the last to abandon combustion at the end of 2029.
Cadillac SUVs, Sedans and Electric Cars
The XT4 is Cadillac's subcompact crossover. It debuted for the 2019 model year. We loved its looks in testing and found it sufficiently luxurious. It's not quite as sporty as some of its rivals, but it's also cheaper.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Sport
Engine
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (235 hp, 258 lb-ft)
Base MSRP: $36,295
The XT5 is Cadillac's compact crossover. It debuted for the 2017 model year. The XT5 is longer than the XT4 with more cargo space and an available V6 engine. We found it an agreeable companion in testing but wished it had more space. It can hold children or gear, but not both.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Sport
Engine
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (235 hp, 258 lb-ft)
- 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft)
Base MSRP: $44,195
The XT6 is Cadillac's midsize crossover with three seating for seven occupants. It uses the same six-cylinder engine as the Chevroelt Traverse and Buick Enclave, giving it a bit less oomph than rival midsize options from Mercedes and BMW.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Sport
Engines
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (235 hp, 258 lb-ft)
- 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft)
Base MSRP: $48,595
The Escalade is Cadillac's flagship, full-size luxury SUV. It's the brand's most expensive and best-selling vehicle, with Cadillac selling nearly $40,000 of them for year. The new version debuted for the 2021 model year. In testing, we've found multiple versions of the Escalade to be spacious, luxurious and tech-forward — if not especially fuel-efficient.
A new Escalade V model for 2023 bumps the power to 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque and the starting price to around $150,000.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Premium Luxury Platinum
- Sport
- Sport Platinum
- Escalade V
Engines
- 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft)
- Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (682 hp, 653 lb-ft)
- 3.0-liter inline-six diesel (277 hp, 460 lb-ft)
Base MSRP: $79,795
The CT4 is Cadillac's smaller compact sedan, a replacement for the departed ATS, that debuted for 2020. The apex predator of the lineup is the CT4-V Blackwing, which packs 472 hp and is tuned for track duty. In testing, we found it nimble, precise and a bit more usable than the CT5-V Blackwing.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Sport
- CT4-V
- CT4-V Blackwing
Engines
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (237 hp, 258 lb-ft)
- Turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four (310-25 hp, 350-80 lb-ft)
- Twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 (472 hp, 445 lb-ft)
Base MSRP: $34,395
The CT5 is Cadillac's larger mid-size sedan that launched for the 2020 model year. The lineup features the monstrous CT5-V Blackwing, which lets you wield its 668-hp supercharged V8 with a 6-speed manual. Although opportunities to truly uncork that on public roads in testing were few and far between.
Models
- Luxury
- Premium Luxury
- Sport
- CT5-V
- CT5-V Blackwing
Engines
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four
- Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6
- Supercharged 6.2-liter V8
Base MSRP: $38,195
The Lyriq is Cadillac's first electric car, and only one aimed at mass-market buyers. It's new (and already sold out) for the 2023 model year. Cadillac calls the Lyriq a midsize crossover. But the IRS classifies it as a car, which makes it ineligible for a federal tax credit.
Models
- Single-Motor RWD: (340 hp, 325 lb-ft, 312 miles of range)
- Dual-Motor AWD: (500 hp, 450 lb-ft, TBD range)
Base MSRP: $61,795
The Celestiq is Cadillac's flagship electric car. It's a full-size, five-seater liftback. Vehicles will start north of $300,000 — a price tag that will rival the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley — and be personally commissioned and hand-built.
Models
- Dual-Motor AWD: (600 hp, 640 lb-ft, ~300 miles of range)
Base MSRP: $300,000-plus