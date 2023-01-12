The Complete Cadillac Buying Guide, Every Model Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.

Cadillac is General Motors' luxury division and is currently based in Warren, Michigan. The Cadillac Automobile Company was founded in 1902 from the remnants of the Henry Ford Company (after Henry Ford left). General Motors bought the brand in 1909.

Cadillac established itself as America's premier automotive manufacturer and a byword for grandeur ("the Cadillac of _____") during the first half of the 20th century, with a particular emphasis on engine technology. However, poor business decisions in the 1980s and increased luxury market competition from abroad tarnished Cadillac's reputation and left it somewhat behind its luxury rivals. Cadillac has undergone successive reinventions and nomenclature changes since – focusing on performance in the 2000s and crossovers in the 2010s.

The 2020s will see Cadillac spearhead GM's hard push into electric vehicles. What that will mean — for a brand still dominated by V8 performance and combustion crossovers — remains unclear.

Cadillac Terminology

CT: Cadillac Touring. It's used for sedans, like the CT4 and CT5.

Northstar: This was a powerful and technically sophisticated Cadillac V8 engine used between 1992 and 2011. Intended to help Cadillac compete with German and Japanese rivals, it was well-regarded when running but prone to costly repairs.



Super Cruise: This is GM's Level 2 hands-free autonomous driving system (arguably the industry standard). It started on Cadillacs but is now slowly diffusing throughout the GM lineup.

V: V is Cadillac's performance division of BMW's "M" or Mercedes's "AMG." V — in the CT4-V, CT5-V now represents a high-performance car than the base model (but not an all-out track monster.

V Blackwing: Previously "V" meant the highest-performance version. Now, those proper V models are referred to as "V Blackwings." So, the successor to the CTS-V in the modern Cadillac lineup is the CT5-V Blackwing.

XT: Crossover Touring. This denotes a Cadillac SUV like the XT4, XT5 or XT6.

When is Cadillac going electric?

General Motors plans to be all-electric by 2035. Cadillac — like many luxury brands — will do so sooner, becoming an all-electric manufacturer by 2030. Current SUVs and sedans will be phased out over the 2020s and replaced by electric vehicles. Expect the popular Escalade to be one of the first Cadillacs to go electric and the last to abandon combustion at the end of 2029.

Cadillac SUVs, Sedans and Electric Cars