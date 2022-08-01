Ford Unveiled the Beefed Up Maverick You've Been Waiting For

When I attended the Maverick pickup launch last year, one of the first topics that came up — from both media members and Ford employees — was the potential for lifting it and modifying it for off-road use. Ford is doing just that for the Maverick for 2023 with a new (and long-rumored) Tremor package similar to the one Ford offers on the Ranger, F-150 and Super Duty trucks.

What is the Maverick Tremor package?

The Tremor package builds on the already available FX4 package. The Maverick Tremor receives a one-inch suspension lift with an off-road tailored front and rear suspension. It gets a new all-wheel drive system with a four-wheel drive lock, a rear differential lock and the ability to send "virtually all" of the rear axle torque to either wheel.

It also adds Ford's Trail Control off-road cruise control, standard all-terrain tires, steel skid plates and a modified lower front fascia that improves the Maverick's approach angle.

Does the Maverick Tremor package look different?

Yes. The Maverick Tremor receives orange tow hooks, a unique Tremor grille and blacked out Ford logos, headlamps and taillamps. It gets 17-inch gray anodized and orange aluminum wheels. An additional Tremor Appearance Package adds a Carbonized Gray-painted roof and mirror caps and black side graphics.

How much does the Maverick Tremor package cost?

The Tremor package is a $2,995 option on the 2023 Ford Maverick. The Tremor Appearance package is an additional $1,495. It will be available on XLT and Lariat Mavericks with the AWD 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine; the hybrid Maverick is still front-wheel drive only. 2023 Maverick ordering starts in September with production beginning in the Fall. Customer orders for the Maverick have been shut down since January.

Should you get the Maverick Tremor package?

If you're buying an all-wheel-drive Maverick and plan to leave the pavement, adding on the Tremor package — for a fairly reasonable price — feels like a no-brainer. Ford deliberately left some features off the Maverick when it launched to keep the price point reasonable. And there's definitely a market for Ford to both beef and lux up its small pickup with offerings like the Tremor package.

