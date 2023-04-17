Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus: Everything You Need to Know

Before you ask, yes, it has its own line of curated scents.

By Tyler Duffy
2024 lincoln nautilus preproduction model shown available early 2024 actual production vehicle may vary
Lincoln

The Nautilus is Lincoln's smaller mid-size crossover, slotting between the larger Aviator and the compact Corsair. The current Nautilus debuted, technically, in 2019. But it was really just a mid-cycle refresh and renaming of the second-generation MKX, which had launched in 2016.

Lincoln just unveiled the all-new 2024 Nautilus crossover. It's not going electric; Lincoln plans to be all electric by 2030. But it should preview some design elements we see when Lincoln's next generation of vehicles goes electric. Here's what you need to know about it.

The new Nautilus has a gigantic screen
2024 lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

The new Nautilus debuts a 48-inch "coast to coast" display that we expect will make it into other Lincoln vehicles. Lincoln describes it as an "instrument panel integrated into the immersive display." Lincoln owners will control it an 11.1-inch center console touchscreen. Lincoln flattened the top of the steering wheel a bit to help you see over it.

Lincoln says the new screen will help keep your eyes on the road. And at least seeing it indoors, it appears less imposing than the unit Byton unveiled. Lincoln plans to update it over the air with new features. And we'd bet there will be some entertainment options while charging future EVs.

The Nautilus can rejuvenate you like a spa
2024 lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

Lincoln sort of creates a multi-sensory spa-type experience in the Nautilus, which it is calling Lincoln Rejuvenate. The Nautilus can come with three scents — Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure and Violet Cashmere — and three scent levels.

Lincoln pictures you pairing that aromatherapy with visual cues on the display, soothing audio and the available massaging seats.

The new Nautilus will offer a hybrid
2024 lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

Lincoln is jettisoning the V6. The two engine options will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four paired with an 8-speed automatic putting out 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque (about the same outputs from the Maverick) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid with a CVT offering 310 horsepower. Fuel economy is to-be-determined.

The Nautilus will offer BlueCruise 1.2
lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

Lincoln doesn’t have an airy brand-specific name for its hands-free driving system. They use the same BlueCruise moniker as Ford. The Nautilus packs version 1.2, which — like GM’s Super Cruise — includes hands-free lane changes. We tested it on the Mustang Mach E GT earlier this year and were impressed.

When will the new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus arrive?
2024 lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

Lincoln says the new Nautilus will arrive in the early 2024 calendar year. They are currently taking orders. Pricing has not been revealed yet.

What is a Nautilus?
lincoln nautilus
Lincoln

Fitting with the Lincoln theme of upscale propulsion in realms beyond roads (Aviator, Navigator, Corsair), the Nautilus is a mollusk known for using submarine-like jet propulsion to swim. It’s also the name of Captain Nemo’s submarine in Jules Verne’s novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Seas.

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
kia ev9
Kia Motors

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE
