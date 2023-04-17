The Nautilus is Lincoln's smaller mid-size crossover, slotting between the larger Aviator and the compact Corsair. The current Nautilus debuted, technically, in 2019. But it was really just a mid-cycle refresh and renaming of the second-generation MKX, which had launched in 2016.

Lincoln just unveiled the all-new 2024 Nautilus crossover. It's not going electric; Lincoln plans to be all electric by 2030. But it should preview some design elements we see when Lincoln's next generation of vehicles goes electric. Here's what you need to know about it.