The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus: Everything You Need to Know
Before you ask, yes, it has its own line of curated scents.
The Nautilus is Lincoln's smaller mid-size crossover, slotting between the larger Aviator and the compact Corsair. The current Nautilus debuted, technically, in 2019. But it was really just a mid-cycle refresh and renaming of the second-generation MKX, which had launched in 2016.
Lincoln just unveiled the all-new 2024 Nautilus crossover. It's not going electric; Lincoln plans to be all electric by 2030. But it should preview some design elements we see when Lincoln's next generation of vehicles goes electric. Here's what you need to know about it.
The new Nautilus debuts a 48-inch "coast to coast" display that we expect will make it into other Lincoln vehicles. Lincoln describes it as an "instrument panel integrated into the immersive display." Lincoln owners will control it an 11.1-inch center console touchscreen. Lincoln flattened the top of the steering wheel a bit to help you see over it.
Lincoln says the new screen will help keep your eyes on the road. And at least seeing it indoors, it appears less imposing than the unit Byton unveiled. Lincoln plans to update it over the air with new features. And we'd bet there will be some entertainment options while charging future EVs.
Lincoln sort of creates a multi-sensory spa-type experience in the Nautilus, which it is calling Lincoln Rejuvenate. The Nautilus can come with three scents — Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure and Violet Cashmere — and three scent levels.
Lincoln pictures you pairing that aromatherapy with visual cues on the display, soothing audio and the available massaging seats.
Lincoln is jettisoning the V6. The two engine options will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four paired with an 8-speed automatic putting out 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque (about the same outputs from the Maverick) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid with a CVT offering 310 horsepower. Fuel economy is to-be-determined.
Lincoln doesn’t have an airy brand-specific name for its hands-free driving system. They use the same BlueCruise moniker as Ford. The Nautilus packs version 1.2, which — like GM’s Super Cruise — includes hands-free lane changes. We tested it on the Mustang Mach E GT earlier this year and were impressed.
Lincoln says the new Nautilus will arrive in the early 2024 calendar year. They are currently taking orders. Pricing has not been revealed yet.
Fitting with the Lincoln theme of upscale propulsion in realms beyond roads (Aviator, Navigator, Corsair), the Nautilus is a mollusk known for using submarine-like jet propulsion to swim. It’s also the name of Captain Nemo’s submarine in Jules Verne’s novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Seas.
