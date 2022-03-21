The 2022 Lincoln Corsair GT: Good Looks, Great Fuel Economy

The Corsair is Lincoln’s entry-level compact crossover that debuted for 2020. If you want to call it a fancy Ford Escape, we won’t fight you. GT stands for Grand Touring. Typically, that might indicate something powerful and luxurious, like the Mustang GT. But for Lincoln, Grand Touring means it’s a plug-in hybrid, in this case a 2.5-liter inline-four PHEV pushing out 266 horsepower.

Lincoln loaned me a new Corsair GT to drive around my home in Southeast Michigan for a week. It’s not the sexiest or crossover out there, but it does what’s asked of it well.