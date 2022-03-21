Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

The 2022 Lincoln Corsair GT: Good Looks, Great Fuel Economy

Lincoln's pirate ship gets a plug-in hybrid.

By Tyler Duffy
lincoln corsair gt
Tyler Duffy

The Corsair is Lincoln’s entry-level compact crossover that debuted for 2020. If you want to call it a fancy Ford Escape, we won’t fight you. GT stands for Grand Touring. Typically, that might indicate something powerful and luxurious, like the Mustang GT. But for Lincoln, Grand Touring means it’s a plug-in hybrid, in this case a 2.5-liter inline-four PHEV pushing out 266 horsepower.

Lincoln loaned me a new Corsair GT to drive around my home in Southeast Michigan for a week. It’s not the sexiest or crossover out there, but it does what’s asked of it well.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How does the Lincoln Corsair GT drive?
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

Naming a car after a pirate preps you for it to be rakish and engaging — the Johnny Depp of cars. The Corsair GT is anything but. The Corsair isn’t particularly sporty. And the hybrid version weighs about 700 pounds more than the base model, without much more power. The grating engine doesn’t sound very Lincoln-like. But the ride is comfortable over rough pavement and controlled — no one buys a Lincoln crossover to do trackwork.

The star attraction is the fuel economy. After driving the Corsair GT for a week and (mostly) remembering to recharge it on my home plug between rides, I averaged about 58 mpg combined. That and comfort will go a long way for people who don’t review cars for a living.

What’s the Lincoln Corsair GT like inside?
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

The Corsair does not offer the full-on Lincoln Black Label treatment — gotta save something for the non-entry-level buyer — or travel into a purple cloud with Matthew McConaughey. But the Corsair GT interior is still very Lincoln-like. Leather, massaging seats. Tactile buttons make you feel like you're not riding in a Ford. Warning sounds curated by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. It's a swell space to spend time.

A small-ish screen andFord'ss older Sync 3 operating system may irritate some infotainment snobs. AndI'dd describe the space driving around with my wife and two kids as adequate.

How much does the Lincoln Corsair GT cost?
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

The Grand Touring is by far the most expensive Corsair trim. It starts at $51,595, more than $15,000 north of the base model. Media-spec versions come with 24-way massaging seats, a 14-speaker sound system and 20-inch wheels. But a reasonable buyer could keep it close to the base price and still come away with a quite resepectable Corsair.

What are some Lincoln Corsair GT alternatives?
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

If you’re looking for a luxury PHEV compact crossover, three main alternatives are the Volvo XC60 Recharge, the Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid , and the Lexus NX 450+ plug-in hybrid. Those crossovers all offer more power, better if not dramatically better performance and more EV-only range. Though, they each cost a bit more, starting in the mid-high $50,000s, and offer less luxury at that price point.

Verdict on the Lincoln Corsair GT
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

I could see walking into a Lincoln dealership to get a Lincoln, deciding the Corsair is the right size and being tempted by the hybrid. But if you aren't all in on Lincoln, it's hard to make a case for the Corsair GT cross-shopping it in a competitive segment.

Spend a bit more money and you can get a refreshed XC60 Recharge with nearly 200 more hp and more EV range. Alternatively, save about $10,000 and buy a Limited trim Hyundai Tucson PHEV with sportier driving dynamics and more space.

2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
lincoln corsair gt review image
Tyler Duffy

Powertrain: 2.5-liter inline-four PHEV, CVT, AWD

Horsepower: 266

EPA Fuel Economy: 78 MPGe

Seats: 5

Starting MSRP: $51,595

LEARN MORE

The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
2022 ford maverick 2l ecoboost awd lariat preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown available fall 2021
Ford

Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Reviews
Scuba Diving in Bonaire with Aquadive Dive Watches
Meet the Perfect All-in-One Monitor for Mac Users
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Subaru BRZ Is a Real-World Driving Delight
The iPad Air Is the New King of Mid-Range Tablets
iPhone SE Versus iPhone 13 mini
What You Need to Know About Tom Brady's Brand
For a New Cook, This $145 Pan Feels Like a Steal
The Lexus LX 600 Review: Land Cruiser, Improved
The Genesis GV70 Throws Down the Gauntlet
How Does the C8 Corvette Handle a Snowy Winter?