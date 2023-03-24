2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 Review: All We Can Do Is Smile Back

Every now and again, I find myself imagining how all those automotive executives, engineers and product planners really feel about the largely-mandated push to move over to electric vehicles over the next decade or so. It's not hard to think of them ruminating on one of the many iconic lines from Gladiator: Death smiles at us all. All we can do is smile back.

Mercedes-Benz, at least, has certainly chosen to smile back in the face of internal combustion's Grim Reaper. The German icon has launched an ambitious effort to offer EV equivalents of pretty much all its gas-powered models over the next few years, before ultimately phasing out internal-combustion propulsion altogether by some time next decade (assuming, of course, the buyers go along with this). The brand even has their own separate designation for this new EV family of models: EQ, which, the carmaker says, stands for "emotion and intelligence." (Yes, it's a play on "IQ." Yes, it makes no sense. Just move past it.)

Technically, the first model from the brand was the EQC crossover, but it was — let's face it — a bit half-baked. The first model that was truly representative of what EQ was meant to be was the EQS, an electric equivalent of the fabled S-Class. While it catered to a limited market — there are only so many people these days who want giant sedans, let alone electric ones — it was followed in short order by a trio of vehicles that offered broader appeal: the EQB, the EQS SUV, and the EQE sedan, with the latter being an electric alternative to the E-Class beloved by lawyers, dentists and other upper-middle-class professionals.

Having driven the E-Class plenty of times and been impressed on each go — there's a reason it's our recommendation for best midsize luxury car — and having liked what I saw with prior EQ models, I was keen to test out the EQE and see how this battery-powered mid-market Merc could hold up against both the electric competition and the gas-powered alternatives. Here's what I discovered.

