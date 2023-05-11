In 2023, Maserati is swinging for the fences at both ends of the lineup. Near the top of the batting order sits the new GranTurismo, the epic, well, gran turismo coupe with a price tag circling $200K, a design made to draw stares and an interior worthy of a true luxury brand. But the utility player whose success may wind up actually determining the company's fate sits at a much lower price point: the Grecale sport-utility vehicle.

The Grecale is, in many ways, meant to be an Italian equivalent of the Porsche Macan — not just in size and performance, but in its mission to become a volume leader for its company and help subsidize the cost of those killer sports cars, all without diluting the values and virtues that made the brand what it is. To find out how well it succeeds at that, we took it for two separate spins on two different continents.

The 2023 Maserati Grecale: What We Think

Maserati's second stab at an SUV isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination. Still, given the immense level of competition in the luxury SUV market, it's hard to make a case for purchasing it instead of one of its foes. The full-throated Trofeo model is dastardly quick, but its six-figure price makes it hard to justify, especially since it looks largely identical to its lesser siblings; the lower-priced volume models are a better value, but still not quite top-of-class in terms of quality. Unless you're an Italian car die-hard or have long dreamed of parking a Maserati in your driveway, cars like the Macan and BMW X3 / X4 pack better build quality and equal or greater performance for similar or less money.