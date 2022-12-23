Odds are good you'd never heard the term "macan" before 2014 or so. Before Porsche chose the term to be the name of its second, smaller SUV, it was the sort of term unlikely for most of us to come across; after all, the Malay name for "tiger" probably doesn't come up too often, unless you live in Indonesia or have family from there who was obsessed with Joe Exotic and wouldn't shut up about him during those early 2020 Zoom sessions.

In the last eight years, however, Macan has become a familiar term in well-off neighborhoods around America. It's become Porsche's best seller here by a country mile, moving, on average, around 20,000 units per year. Part of that is, well, it's the most affordable way to buy a new car with a Porsche badge on the hood; part of it is also that it's an approachable luxury crossover SUV in a world that can't seem to get enough of approachable luxury crossover SUVs.

And while the next-generation Macan is due to be the next step in Porsche's slow-and-steady climb to an all-electric future, the gang in Zuffenhausen hasn't given up on the existing gas-powered model yet. For the 2022 model year, the Macan line received a subtle yet comprehensive refresh, one that brought a new variant to the top of the tree: the Macan GTS.