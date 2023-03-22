The Complete Ducati Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.

Ducati produces a wide range of motorcycles, but the Italian marque remains a premium, performance-oriented brand, with most models geared toward enthusiasts.

The company names its bikes with monikers that can have near-literal Italian to English translations or pay homage to the brand’s historical upbringing. (For example, Ducati’s Panigale sportbike family pays tribute to the original manufacturing town of Borgo Panigale in Bologna, Italy, where Ducati began production and still exists today.)

The numbers following the names refer to the general engine displacement. Essentially, the numbers denote the size and power of the bike; the larger the number, the heavier and more powerful the motorcycle. Further letters or names usually denote the vehicle’s focus on a particular type of riding.

Beyond the naming terminology, each type of bike has unique styling and physical features that can help you understand its intended purpose.



Are Ducatis reliable?

Ducati builds handsome and thrilling motorcycles. The tradeoff is they don’t have a stellar reputation for reliability. That impression has been backed up by studies from Consumer Reports showing Ducati owners being dramatically more likely to report problems than Honda or Yamaha owners` — but less likely than BMW owners.

Newer Ducatis are more likely to be reliable than older Ducatis. Certain Ducatis may be more reliable than others. The cost of ownership when owning a Ducati may be higher than other motorcycles. But as with buying a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, many owners may accept that for the excitement of owning one.

Sportbikes

Ducati Panigale V4 R

The Panigale V4 R is Ducati’s flagship supersport motorcycle and the fastest and most advanced consumer motorcycle in the lineup. Developed for WSBK (World Superbike) racing, the V4R is a road-legal race bike homologated for the series to include a 998-cc V-4 engine.

The Panigale V4 R includes Ducati’s full suite of electronic rider aids, aerodynamics package, top-of-the-line Ohlins suspension. It uses lighter materials than the V4 and V4 S, including forged aluminum wheels and Brembo monobloc calipers. The Panigale V4 R produces 234 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. It is not for the novice rider.

Panigale V4R



Engine: 998-cc V4

Base Price: $44,995

Ducati Panigale V4 / V4 S / V4 SP2

The Ducati Panigale V4 is the Italian marque’s top-level liter bike, with a MotoGP-derived 90-degree, 1103-cc V-4 powerplant. The Panigale V4 features Ducati’s full suite of electronic rider aids for maximum performance on and off the track, as well as styling sure to turn heads. Weighing in at 386 pounds and producing a whopping 214 horsepower with 91.5 pound-feet of torque, the Panigale V4 is basically a fighter jet on two wheels.

Models:

Panigale V4

Panigale V4 S

Panigale V4 SP2



Engine: 1,103-cc V4

Base price: $2,495

Ducati Panigale V2

The V2 may only have two cylinders, but don’t hold that against it. Its so-called Superquadro V-twin pumps out 155 horsepower and 76.7 pound-feet of torque, more than enough to make it a hoot on a back road. Plus, compared to past Panigales with only a pair of pistons, the seat and suspension have been revised for added comfort and advanced electronics loaded aboard for better control, making this a great Ducati for anyone looking to slow-walk their way into the Sportbike world.

Models:

Panigale V2

Panigale V2 Bayliss

Engine: 995-cc V-twin

Base price: $18,295

Ducati Streetfighter

Take the Panigale V4, and make it naked. That’s the basic idea behind this 2020 addition to the Ducati lineup, which ditches the Panigale’s fairings and adds higher, broader handlebars. Ducati claims its Joker grin-inspired headlight is part of what they call the “Ego Booster Design” — but we’ll just say that it looks pretty damn cool. The new Streetfighter V2 brings the classic style of the V4, but with a smaller engine and a lower price point.

For 2023, Ducati collaborated with Lamborghini on a limited-run Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini edition. It incorporates styling and paint from the Lamborghini Huracán STO. It starts at $68,000, and it should hit dealers in May 2023.

Models:

Streetfighter V2

Streetfighter V4

Streetfighter V4 S

Streetfighter V4 SP

Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

Engines: 955 cc Superquadro, 1,103-cc Desmodromic 90-degree V4

Base price: $17,495

Supermotos

Ducati Hypermotard

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is a supermoto hooligan machine, combining the upright ergonomics of a dirt bike and the performance of a sportbike. The Hyper pumps out 114 horsepower and 71 pound-feet of torque and comes standard with a slew of electronic rider-aids, including DTC, DWC, DPL, and Cornering ABS.

Upgrade to the SP model, and you score an upgraded Öhlins suspension package, increased suspension travel, forged alloy wheels, sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 radial tires, carbon fiber coverings, and a quick shifter. The Hypermotard 950 RVE offers a Graffiti livery and with DQS.

Models:

Hypermotard 950

Hypermotard 950 RVE

Hypermotard 950 SP

Engine: 937-cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine

Base price: $18,695

Cruisers / Power Cruisers

Ducati Diavel 1260 and xDiavel

Ducati’s answer to the American power cruiser, the Diavel, offers riders a relaxed and comfortable ride without sacrificing the brand’s quintessential quest for performance. The Diavel family of cruisers utilizes the same engine found on the Multistrada, which pumps out 159 hp and 95 pound-feet of torque.

Tuned differently than the Multistrada, the Diavel features more low-end and midrange torque, a longer wheelbase, and Ducati’s full suite of electric rider aids. S models receive an upgraded Ohlins suspension, Brembo brake calipers, dedicated wheels and a quick-shifter.

Just like many American cruisers, the Diavel can be customized — in its case, in 60 different ways (three footpeg positions, five different seats, three different handlebars, and a slew of rider-focused accessories), making for an adaptable bike for various sizes of rider.

Models:

Diavel 1260

Diavel 1260 S

Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

XDiavel Nera

XDiavel Dark

XDiavel S

Engine: 1262-cc Testastretta DVT L- Twin

Base price: $21,795

Sport Touring / Adventure Bikes

Ducati DesertX

The DesertX is Ducati's off-road adventure-touring bike, which is all-new for the 2022 model year. Its 937-cc engine pumps out 110 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque. It features a 21" front wheel, a long travel suspension and a new frame designed specifically for off-road use.

Models:

DesertX

Engine: 937-cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine

Base price: $17,695

Ducati Multistrada V2

The Multistrada V2 is Ducati's new entry-level Multistrada sport-tourer / adventure bike. It's designed to be a comfortable, fun-to-ride, everyday motorcycles. Its water-cooled, twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine puts out 113 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. The V2S version adds a Skyhook electronic suspension, cruise control, a full-LED headlight equipped with Ducati Cornering Lights function, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, a 5” color TFT dashboard and backlit handlebar controls.

Models:

Multistrada V2S

Engine: 937 cc Testastretta 11°

Base Price: $18,895

Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati's Multistrada V4 is the all-new fourth-generation Multistrada. It uses a new 1158-cc V4 Granturismo engine that puts out 170 hp and 92 lb-ft of torque. It's more compact than the predecessor 1262-cc Testastretta DVT L-Twin and two pounds lighter. It also has a radar system developed with Bosch that facilitates adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

The new Multistrada V4 Rally version adds more range with a larger fuel tank and improved comfort features and ergonomics for longer rides.

Models:

Multistrada V4 S

Multistrada V4 S Sport

Multistrada V4 Rally

Engine: 1158-cc V4 Granturismo

Base price: $27,195

READ OUR REVIEW

Sport Naked Bikes

Ducati Monster

The Monster is Ducati's super lightweight, compact, entry-level bike, well-suited as a starter bike for urban dwellers and weekend enthusiasts. The new version is 40 pounds lighter than its Monster 821 predecessor with a 937-cc Testratta 11-degree twin-cylinder L that delivers 111 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque. A new Monster SP model for 2023 adds Öhlins dampers and Brembo brakes and some sportier upgrades and styling features.

Models:

Monster Plus

Monster SP

Engine: 937-cc Testratta 11-degree twin-cylinder L

Base price: $12,995

LEARN MORE

Sport Touring Bikes

Ducati SuperSport

The new Ducati SuperSport combines even more Panigale-like styling with an ergonomically friendly sport-touring package. It uses a 937-cc Testrastretta engine producing 110 horsepower and 69 pound-feet of torque and coming standard with ABS, DTC, three ride modes, and DQS. The SuperSport makes for a stylish and sporty ride. A higher-performance 950 S model has Öhlins suspension on both the front and rear.

Models:

SuperSport 950

SuperSport 950 S

Engine: 937-cc Testastretta 11-degree engine

Base price: $15,195

Retro / Classic / Standard Bikes

Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler couples retro style with modern technology into an approachable, fun package. The Scrambler family received a major update in 2019, bringing the Ducati Safety Pack into all models across the family. All Scramblers are powered by an 803cc air-cooled L-Twin producing 73 horsepower and 49 pound-feet of torque.

Each Scrambler model features unique styling, riding ergonomics, and hardware and features to match: The Scrambler Desert Sled, for example, is more off-road focused, featuring an off-road riding mode, increased suspension travel and knobby tires; the Scrambler Cafe Racer, on the other hand, is for the urban dweller, featuring sporty clip-on handlebars for a more aggressive riding position, 17-inch spoked wheels, stylish graphics and sporty tires.

Models:

Scrambler Icon

Scrambler Full Throttle

Scrambler Night Shift

Scrambler Urban Motard

Scrambler Desert Sled

Scrambler Icon Dark

Engine: 803-cc air-cooled L-Twin

Base price: $10,995

Ducati Scrambler 1100

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the bigger brother to the original Scrambler, made for those who find the original Scrambler too small. Also, who needs more power, as it packs a larger 1079-cc air-cooled L-Twin producing 86 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque. The Scrambler 1100 comes standard with Ducati Safety Pack and three ride modes.

Models:

Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro

Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro

Engine: 1079-cc air-cooled L-Twin

Base price: $13,895

Ducati Terms to Know

Desmodromic: A reciprocating engine poppet valve positively closed by a camshaft and leverage system rather than a conventional spring. A hallmark feature in Ducati engines.

Desmosedici Stradale: The engine used in the Panigale V4 engine. Desmo = the poppet valve; Sedici = sixteen valves; Stradale = street-focused or road-going

Tetrastretta: “Narrow-Head” engine arranged in an “L” shape.

Ducati Corse: The division of Ducati that deals with motorcycle racing development.

Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit): The “brain of the motorcycle.” A computer safety system that measures six axes of movement, which aids or controls various systems on the motorcycle to increase the rider’s experience and overall safety. The IMU controls most of the below functions on Ducati’s high-end models.

DSP (Ducati Safety Pack): A feature found on almost all 2019 model year Ducati motorcycles, including ABS and traction control.

DVT (Desmodromic Valve Timing): Engine): Independent timing of the camshaft allows for optimization at high and low rpm. The result is maximum power delivery across the rev range.

DMS (Ducati Multimedia System): Allows riders to pair their cell phones or Bluetooth devices to the bike. Lets them take calls, listen to music, and receive text messages on the bike’s TFT display.

DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension): An electronic suspension system that keeps the motorcycle balanced by constantly adjusting front and rear suspension under acceleration, deceleration, and additional movement.

DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control): Can minimize or increase how much the front wheel lifts off the ground under hard acceleration.

DTC (Ducati Traction Control): A system that maintains traction by regulating power output from the engine to the wheels.

DPC (Ducati Power Control): Allows for lightning-fast starts while allowing the rider to focus on clutch control.

DSC (Ducati Slide Control): Controls torque delivered by the engine to prevent slide angles and maximize out-of-the-corner performance.

DQS (Ducati Quick Shifter): Lets the rider shift gears up or down without using the clutch.

EBC (Electronic Brake Control): Optimizes bike stability under extreme turn-in conditions.

DCL (Ducati Cornering Lights): As the motorcycle leans over, additional lights on the bike illuminate through a curve.

VHC (Vehicle Hold Control): Useful on steep inclines, the system applies light braking to hold the motorcycle until enough forward motion is achieved.

EVO (Evolution): An acronym applied to any of the acronyms above to denote the evolution—or 2nd generation—of said system.

Enduro: A bike with off-road spec components: Longer suspension travel for clearing obstacles, knobby tires for better off-road traction, off-road ride modes, crash bars, skid plate, etc.

S (Sport-spec): Reserved for models that include upgrades for a more sporty or street-focused ride.

R (Race-spec): Reserved for models that include the best upgrades Ducati offers suited for high performance and track use.