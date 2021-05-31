Goggles may seem like an old-school or MX-only accessory, but if you have ever had a helmet shield rip clean off when your brain bucket tips off the seat of your bike when you stop for coffee (yes, this has happened to me), you understand the value of backup eye protection. And, yes, if you are an ADV/MX rider, goggles can be essential when riding slowly over rough terrain, protecting your vision while you pop that visor lid for some much-needed venting.

Here's our list of the best motorcycle goggles you can buy, including a variety of fits and a range of pricing and application options. One key bit of advice: make sure you try on the goggles with your helmet before you're about to head out on that big ride.