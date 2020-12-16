Say Goodbye to Hill City with This (Bitter)sweet Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Sadly, less than two years since its introduction, the newest brand in the Gap portfolio is being shut down. Hill City is saying its farewells with a sitewide sale that puts everything at 50 percent through the end of the year.
Everything from joggers to chinos to comfy tees, and weather-ready outerwear is on sale. You can score major savings on accessories, too, like its silky smooth line of underwear and athletic-minded backpacks.
Near the end of 2018, we were stoked to see the formation the brand we called 'Athleta for Men'. Its modern take on athletic goods for men was fresh, sleek, minimal — and it performed. They inspired people to go out and be active, elevating running clothes with beautiful lifestyle imagery and telling personal stories of avid runners.
It was a short run, but a good one. And if you're looking to get a piece of Hill City, there's literally no other time than now.
$40 OFF (33%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$50 OFF (20%)
If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price.
$63 OFF (45%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$88 OFF (25%)
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
$100 OFF (12%)
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
$136 OFF (53%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour over.
$40 OFF (20%)
Take the sting out of your daily routine and give yourself the sensation of a pro-level shave at the barbershop. This offer ends on 12/16 so don't wait.
$40 OFF (27%)
Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and carrying case.
$40 OFF (20%)
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
$5 OFF (20%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
$90 OFF (40%)
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
$36 OFF (40%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.
$5 OFF (28%)
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
$323 OFF (44%)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$39 OFF (15%)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$188 OFF (59%)
This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.
$50 OFF (50%)
This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.
$50 OFF (25%)
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
$20 OFF (29%)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$100 OFF (34%)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.
$44 OFF (31%)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$2 OFF (11%)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.