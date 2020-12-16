Say Goodbye to Hill City with This (Bitter)sweet Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Sadly, less than two years since its introduction, the newest brand in the Gap portfolio is being shut down. Hill City is saying its farewells with a sitewide sale that puts everything at 50 percent through the end of the year.

Everything from joggers to chinos to comfy tees, and weather-ready outerwear is on sale. You can score major savings on accessories, too, like its silky smooth line of underwear and athletic-minded backpacks.

Near the end of 2018, we were stoked to see the formation the brand we called 'Athleta for Men'. Its modern take on athletic goods for men was fresh, sleek, minimal — and it performed. They inspired people to go out and be active, elevating running clothes with beautiful lifestyle imagery and telling personal stories of avid runners.

It was a short run, but a good one. And if you're looking to get a piece of Hill City, there's literally no other time than now.

