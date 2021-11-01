Today's Top Stories
Wayfair Early Black Friday Deals: Everything You Need to Know

We're not sure how Wayfair can keep marking down these already-low prices.

By Tyler Chin
tv stand
Wayfair

Wayfair is the go-to website for cheap furniture and home furnishings. While its everyday prices are already low, its early Black Friday markdowns are an unbelievable sight to see. If you've been eyeing a home refresh, this entire month is going to be the best time to stock up on new furnishings, thanks to one of the earliest starts we've ever seen for discounted holiday shopping.

SAVE NOW

Am I Really Getting a Good Deal?

Wayfair, like many online retailers including Amazon, engage in dynamic pricing. The original prices they list on the website are rarely the true MSRP, and this is how they can tout "huge savings" when in actuality some of the "sale prices" are in line with the going rate at other retailers — which is why everything on Wayfair always seems to be marked down. But that doesn't meant there aren't great steals to shop, and that's why we're here to act as your personal deal shopper.

What Should I Buy?

The Wayfair brand also encompasses the websites Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now. Here are the deals worth checking out from Wayfair itself.

Early Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Wayfair Black Friday Deals 2021

Upper Square Burnet Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Upper Square Burnet Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Upper Square wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$1,280 $640 (50% OFF)

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$737 $436 (41% OFF)

Grasmere 105-inch Wide Genuine Leather Sofa & Chaise
Grasmere 105-inch Wide Genuine Leather Sofa & Chaise
Wade Logan wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$7,370 $3,170 (57% OFF)

Govea Desk
Govea Desk
AllModern wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$1,775 $750 (58% OFF)

Colson Task Chair
Colson Task Chair
Etta Avenue wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$324 $188 (42% OFF)

Houchin Kitchen Cart with Granite Top
Houchin Kitchen Cart with Granite Top
Wade Logan wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$438 $243 (45% OFF)

Pedraza Solid Wood TV Stand
Pedraza Solid Wood TV Stand
Wade Logan wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$1,399 $990 (29% OFF)

86-inch Square Arm Standard Sofa
86-inch Square Arm Standard Sofa
AllModern wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$1,640 $870 (47% OFF)


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$820 $720 (12% OFF)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans, air purifiers and humidifiers. This one has all three — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as the weather dries out this winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

The Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$43 $30 (30% OFF)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. This take on the classic staple is built from comfortable, soft and breathable cotton and comes with a cozy elastic waistband.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (29% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $130 (42% OFF)

These three nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself when things get hot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$168 $118 (30% OFF)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Verizon
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.

READ ABOUT THE BEST IPAD PRO ACCESSORIES

Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$125 $95 (24% OFF)

Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam
SAVE NOW

$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)

Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.

READ ABOUT MEN'S SWEATERS

G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE G-SHOCK WATCH LINEUP

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (20% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

