Wayfair Early Black Friday Deals: Everything You Need to Know

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Wayfair is the go-to website for cheap furniture and home furnishings. While its everyday prices are already low, its early Black Friday markdowns are an unbelievable sight to see. If you've been eyeing a home refresh, this entire month is going to be the best time to stock up on new furnishings, thanks to one of the earliest starts we've ever seen for discounted holiday shopping.

SAVE NOW

Am I Really Getting a Good Deal?



Wayfair, like many online retailers including Amazon, engage in dynamic pricing. The original prices they list on the website are rarely the true MSRP, and this is how they can tout "huge savings" when in actuality some of the "sale prices" are in line with the going rate at other retailers — which is why everything on Wayfair always seems to be marked down. But that doesn't meant there aren't great steals to shop, and that's why we're here to act as your personal deal shopper.

What Should I Buy?

The Wayfair brand also encompasses the websites Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now. Here are the deals worth checking out from Wayfair itself.

Early Wayfair Black Friday Deals





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io