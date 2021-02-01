Two of Patagonia's Best Jackets Are on Sale — Which Should You Get?

Right now, two of Patagonia's most popular insulated jackets are on sale for 20-40 percent off. They are the Nano Puff and the Micro Puff, and you'd be forgiven for not having any idea what the difference is between the two based on their names, or appearance for that matter. If you want to take advantage of either discount, here's what you need to know.
The Nano Puff has been around for over a decade, but Patagonia has changed its recipe over time. Many of those adjustments were increases in recycled content — the Nano Puff's 20-denier polyester ripstop shell and 60-g PrimaLoft Gold insulation are both 100 percent recycled. It has hand pockets as well as an internal chest pocket. Let's also note the quilted stitch pattern.
Patagonia's Micro Puff's zig-zag stitch pattern and its slightly more trim fit are the most apparent differences at a glance. But it's what you can't see that made it an award-winner in 2017 when it came out. The jacket is stuffed with unique insulation called PlumaFill that mimics the structure of down to provide more warmth for less fill. Its shell material is different too — it's 10-denier nylon ripstop. There are two hand pockets here and two interior drop-in pockets but no zippered chest pocket.
Patagonia Nano Puff $199 $159
Patagonia
Patagonia Micro Puff, $249 $149
Courtesy
Both jackets provide roughly the same level of warmth (though Patagonia says the Micro Puff is slightly warmer). So all of these specs come down to a balance between weight and durability. The Nano puff is more durable but heavier and less packable (bear in mind that it's still very lightweight and easily stuffs into the crevices of over-packed bags). The Micro Puff is lighter — it tallies 8.3 ounces compared to the Nano's 11.9 — but less durable with a shell that's roughly half as thick. It's also $50 more expensive.
Both jackets provide a versatile level of warmth, and both are wind- and water-repellant. Choosing between the two depends on what you'll use it for and how much you want to spend — though the discount minimizes that factor — or how badly you want an interior chest pocket.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
This power bank is full of features, making it a must have, even if you just use it around the house. It has a built-in flashlight, is water, dust, and shock-resistant, and can fully charge an iPhone twice on a full charge.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. It also has a kangaroo pocket for snacks.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
