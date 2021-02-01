Two of Patagonia's Best Jackets Are on Sale — Which Should You Get?

Right now, two of Patagonia's most popular insulated jackets are on sale for 20-40 percent off. They are the Nano Puff and the Micro Puff, and you'd be forgiven for not having any idea what the difference is between the two based on their names, or appearance for that matter. If you want to take advantage of either discount, here's what you need to know.

The Nano Puff has been around for over a decade, but Patagonia has changed its recipe over time. Many of those adjustments were increases in recycled content — the Nano Puff's 20-denier polyester ripstop shell and 60-g PrimaLoft Gold insulation are both 100 percent recycled. It has hand pockets as well as an internal chest pocket. Let's also note the quilted stitch pattern.

Patagonia's Micro Puff's zig-zag stitch pattern and its slightly more trim fit are the most apparent differences at a glance. But it's what you can't see that made it an award-winner in 2017 when it came out. The jacket is stuffed with unique insulation called PlumaFill that mimics the structure of down to provide more warmth for less fill. Its shell material is different too — it's 10-denier nylon ripstop. There are two hand pockets here and two interior drop-in pockets but no zippered chest pocket.

Patagonia Nano Puff $199 $159 Patagonia Patagonia Micro Puff, $249 $149 Courtesy

Both jackets provide roughly the same level of warmth (though Patagonia says the Micro Puff is slightly warmer). So all of these specs come down to a balance between weight and durability. The Nano puff is more durable but heavier and less packable (bear in mind that it's still very lightweight and easily stuffs into the crevices of over-packed bags). The Micro Puff is lighter — it tallies 8.3 ounces compared to the Nano's 11.9 — but less durable with a shell that's roughly half as thick. It's also $50 more expensive.

Both jackets provide a versatile level of warmth, and both are wind- and water-repellant. Choosing between the two depends on what you'll use it for and how much you want to spend — though the discount minimizes that factor — or how badly you want an interior chest pocket.

Take note that each jacket is also available with a hood for 40 percent off too. You can get the Nano Puff Hoodie for $149 or the Micro Puff Hoodie for $179.

