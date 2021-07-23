Today's Top Stories
1
Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
2
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Excellent Air Purifier Is $100 off

The Coway Airmega 200M is the small-room air purifier you've been looking for.

By Tyler Chin
air purifier
Coway

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

A lot of people have air purifiers on their mind. From coronavirus to wildfires, air purifiers offer hope for clean, breathable air. Coway is one of the most trusted air purifier brands, notably because its machines do their jobs effectively and efficiently. One of the brand's best small-room air purifiers, the Airmega 200M, is marked down from $229 to $129.

Related Stories
The 13 Best Air Purifiers of 2021
Review: Coway Airmega 250 Air Purifier

The Airmega 200M purifies spaces up to 361 square feet, and does so with its four-stage filtration system, which combines a pre-filter, odor filter, True HEPA filter and bipolar ionizer. Its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) rating, which measures the effectiveness of an air purifier, clocks in at 246 for dust, 240 for pollen and 233 for smoke. The higher the CADR rating, the better, and all three of the Airmega 200's are are exceptionally high, which is impressive considering its small size.

Coway
Coway Airmega 200M
Walmart
$129.00
SAVE NOW

The air purifier also has standard functionalities like air quality indicator and auto mode, which relays your room's air quality and adjusts the device's fan speed depending on the quality of the air. For energy efficiency, it also has auto-off mode, which shuts the device after 30 minutes once it no longer detects pollution. One minor, but very appreciated feature is the ability to dim the display lights, which makes this a good air purifier for nighttime bedroom use.

Right now at Walmart, Coway's Airmega 200M in black is discounted to $129. With a retail price of $229, that's a savings of 44 percent — and only $10 more than the cheapest it's ever been. Air purifiers are in hot demand, so get this before someone robs you of clean air.

Price: $229 $129

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Complete Buying Guide to Blueair Air Purifiers
Finally, a Pretty Air Purifier That Doesn't Suck
Dyson Completely Revamped Its Air Purifiers

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Outerknown Apex Trunk by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunk by Kelly Slater
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$145 $87 (40% OFF)

Looking for the pinnacle of performance in your boardshorts? Outerknown has done it with these. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOARD SHORTS

Adidas Ultraboost 21 x Parley Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 x Parley Shoes
adidas Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $126 (30% OFF)

This Ultraboost from Adidas is made with fully recycled polyester, which is made with Parley Ocean Plastic. 

READ ABOUT ANOTHER COOL NEW ADIDAS SHOE

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

The James Brand makes some of the best pocket knives you can buy, this one included. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $165 (28% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$130 $111 (15% OFF)

Don't keep your favorite whiskey in the bottle, let it breathe in this awesome decanter that livens any bar cart. 

READ ABOUT STAGG JR. BOURBON

Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$289 $120 (58% off)

Italian-made style for less.

MORE SUNGLASSES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $480 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
Mirror Is Offering $400 off for the Rest of July
Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Taylor Stitch's 30% Peak of Summer Sale Is on
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 50% Off
Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at This REI Sale
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 30% Off Today
35 Cyber Week Sales Expiring Soon
The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums for Cyber Week
Don't Miss These Cyber Week Deals at Bonobos
This Under-the-Radar Japanese Furniture Is on Sale