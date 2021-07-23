This Excellent Air Purifier Is $100 off

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.



A lot of people have air purifiers on their mind. From coronavirus to wildfires, air purifiers offer hope for clean, breathable air. Coway is one of the most trusted air purifier brands, notably because its machines do their jobs effectively and efficiently. One of the brand's best small-room air purifiers, the Airmega 200M, is marked down from $229 to $129.

The Airmega 200M purifies spaces up to 361 square feet, and does so with its four-stage filtration system, which combines a pre-filter, odor filter, True HEPA filter and bipolar ionizer. Its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) rating, which measures the effectiveness of an air purifier, clocks in at 246 for dust, 240 for pollen and 233 for smoke. The higher the CADR rating, the better, and all three of the Airmega 200's are are exceptionally high, which is impressive considering its small size.

Coway Coway Airmega 200M Walmart $129.00 SAVE NOW

The air purifier also has standard functionalities like air quality indicator and auto mode, which relays your room's air quality and adjusts the device's fan speed depending on the quality of the air. For energy efficiency, it also has auto-off mode, which shuts the device after 30 minutes once it no longer detects pollution. One minor, but very appreciated feature is the ability to dim the display lights, which makes this a good air purifier for nighttime bedroom use.

Right now at Walmart, Coway's Airmega 200M in black is discounted to $129. With a retail price of $229, that's a savings of 44 percent — and only $10 more than the cheapest it's ever been. Air purifiers are in hot demand, so get this before someone robs you of clean air.

Price: $229 $129



SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io