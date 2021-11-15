Today's Top Stories
The Best Patagonia Deals for Black Friday

Save big on technical shells, cozy scarves and more.

By Steve Mazzucchi
patagonia
Patagonia

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

As the temperatures dip, you'll want to stock up on layers that will keep you warm and dry from early fall through late winter. Thankfully Patagonia makes loads of stuff that does just that, among other things, and we'll be surfacing items here as discounts appear.

Patagonia Ascensionist Jacket
Patagonia Ascensionist Jacket
patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$499 $298.99 (40% off)

This fully featured, highly breathable alpine shell boasts GORE-TEX Active fabric and weighs just 13 ounces.

Patagonia Galvanized Jacket
Patagonia Galvanized Jacket
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$349 $173.99 (50% off)

This lightweight waterproof/breathable shell is a steal, especially if you are partial to Peppergrass Green.

Patagonia Fjord Flannel Patchwork Scarf
Patagonia Fjord Flannel Patchwork Scarf
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$17.99 $45 (60% off)

At a nice 69 inches, this cozy cotton flannel scarf is long enough to wrap around the neck a couple of times. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Scarf
Patagonia Nano Puff Scarf
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$69 $26.99 (61% off)

This scarf is made using PrimaLoft’s P.U.R.E. tech, which boasts excellent warmth while minimizing carbon emissions. 

Patagonia Organic Cotton Towel
Patagonia Organic Cotton Towel
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$49 $33.99 (31% off)

This surf and watersports towel features a velour side for softness and a terry side for drying.

Patagonia Long-Sleeved Organic Pima Cotton Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Organic Pima Cotton Shirt
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $38.99 (51% off)

This stylish, comfortable shirt is more than half off in limited colors and sizes.

Patagonia RPS Rock Pants
Patagonia RPS Rock Pants
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $43.99 (51% off)

Patagonia's lightest synthetic pants are purpose-driven to tackle multipitch rock climbs.

Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $77.35 (35% off)

Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities. 

Check back frequently throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as we'll be adding new deals as they go live.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$268 $228 (15% OFF)

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT HUCKBERRY'S SALE

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$379 $299 (21% OFF)

The Bose 700 are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, thanks to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES 

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)

One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$202 $150 (26% OFF)

Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)

Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS FOR EVERYDAY

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

