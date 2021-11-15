The Best Patagonia Deals for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

As the temperatures dip, you'll want to stock up on layers that will keep you warm and dry from early fall through late winter. Thankfully Patagonia makes loads of stuff that does just that, among other things, and we'll be surfacing items here as discounts appear.

Patagonia Ascensionist Jacket patagonia.com SHOP NOW $499 $298.99 (40% off) This fully featured, highly breathable alpine shell boasts GORE-TEX Active fabric and weighs just 13 ounces. Patagonia Galvanized Jacket Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $349 $173.99 (50% off) This lightweight waterproof/breathable shell is a steal, especially if you are partial to Peppergrass Green.

Patagonia Fjord Flannel Patchwork Scarf Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $17.99 $45 (60% off) At a nice 69 inches, this cozy cotton flannel scarf is long enough to wrap around the neck a couple of times. Patagonia Nano Puff Scarf Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $69 $26.99 (61% off) This scarf is made using PrimaLoft’s P.U.R.E. tech, which boasts excellent warmth while minimizing carbon emissions. Patagonia Organic Cotton Towel Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $49 $33.99 (31% off) This surf and watersports towel features a velour side for softness and a terry side for drying. Patagonia Long-Sleeved Organic Pima Cotton Shirt Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $79 $38.99 (51% off)



This stylish, comfortable shirt is more than half off in limited colors and sizes. Patagonia RPS Rock Pants Patagonia patagonia.com SHOP NOW $89 $43.99 (51% off) Patagonia's lightest synthetic pants are purpose-driven to tackle multipitch rock climbs. Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack Patagonia backcountry.com SHOP NOW $119 $77.35 (35% off) Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities.

