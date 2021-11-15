The Best Patagonia Deals for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
As the temperatures dip, you'll want to stock up on layers that will keep you warm and dry from early fall through late winter. Thankfully Patagonia makes loads of stuff that does just that, among other things, and we'll be surfacing items here as discounts appear.
$499 $298.99 (40% off)
This fully featured, highly breathable alpine shell boasts GORE-TEX Active fabric and weighs just 13 ounces.
$349 $173.99 (50% off)
This lightweight waterproof/breathable shell is a steal, especially if you are partial to Peppergrass Green.
$17.99 $45 (60% off)
At a nice 69 inches, this cozy cotton flannel scarf is long enough to wrap around the neck a couple of times.
$69 $26.99 (61% off)
This scarf is made using PrimaLoft’s P.U.R.E. tech, which boasts excellent warmth while minimizing carbon emissions.
$49 $33.99 (31% off)
This surf and watersports towel features a velour side for softness and a terry side for drying.
$79 $38.99 (51% off)
This stylish, comfortable shirt is more than half off in limited colors and sizes.
$89 $43.99 (51% off)
Patagonia's lightest synthetic pants are purpose-driven to tackle multipitch rock climbs.
$119 $77.35 (35% off)
Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities.
Check back frequently throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as we'll be adding new deals as they go live.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$268 $228 (15% OFF)
Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$379 $299 (21% OFF)
The Bose 700 are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, thanks to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)
One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.
$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.
$202 $150 (26% OFF)
Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)
Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).