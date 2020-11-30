The Best Bag and Backpack Deals for Cyber Monday

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Whether it's all-purpose or made for a specific application, a bag has got to be functional, durable and attractive. That can cost a pretty penny, but Cyber Monday sales provide the best times to buy. Here are some of the hottest deals right now, from business to casual and more.

TUMIAlpha Bravo Lark Backpack TUMI neimanmarcus.com SHOP NOW $494.00 $335.00 ($159.00 off) This badass Tumi backpack is probably worth investing in. Goruck GR1 GORUCK huckberry.com SHOP NOW $395.00 $295.00 ($100.00 off) Rugged outdoor-oriented durability and good looks make for a perfect urban backpack. Boconi Commuter Convertible 2-in-1 Backpack BOCONI nordstromrack.com SHOP NOW $498.00 $189.97 ($308.03 off) It's functionally and stylistically versatile. Topo Designs x Gear Patrol Backpack Tote Topo Designs store.gearpatrol.com $90.00 SHOP NOW $139.00 $90.00 ($49.00 0ff) We partnered with Topo Designs on this cool backpack tote.

Bags aren't just for carrying your stuff — they're something you interact with in different ways and can have different uses — hiking, grocery shopping, commuting and business attire each have different requirements, but there's something for everyone on sale right now.

