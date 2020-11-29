These Deeply Discounted Wolverine Boots Are a Wardrobe Staple

When we start to think about wardrobe essentials, one of the first things to come to mind is a pair of hard-wearing leather boots that go with anything. Enter the Wolverine 1000 Mile 1940 Boot. With classic styling and the rugged good looks we expect from a boot in the Wolverine 1000 Mile Collection, the 1940 is a jack-of-all-trades — stylish enough for a night out and tough enough for every day wear. Right now, Wolverine is offering $125 off with code 1940.
The boot is handcrafted in the USA with leather from Chicago's legendary Horween Leather Company and stitched with a distinct triple-needle contour, guaranteeing long-lasting good looks that get better with age. Once broken in, a pair of Wolverine boots becomes distinctly yours, boasting a patina unlike any other. Rounded out with a Goodyear welt for easy resoling, these boots will be your go-to for years to come. With a full run of sizes and two colors to choose from, there is a boot for everyone — but act quickly, a deal like this will not last long.
Best of Black Friday
$220 $154 (30% off)
The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$45 $36 (20% off)
Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.
$248 $198.40 (20% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $150 (30% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $320 (57% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$100 $80 ($20 OFF)
Oxo's Conical Burr Grinder is as good as a $100 coffee grinder gets. Get it for 20 bucks off and dial in that grind.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$79 $55 (30% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)
Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.