These Deeply Discounted Wolverine Boots Are a Wardrobe Staple

When we start to think about wardrobe essentials, one of the first things to come to mind is a pair of hard-wearing leather boots that go with anything. Enter the Wolverine 1000 Mile 1940 Boot. With classic styling and the rugged good looks we expect from a boot in the Wolverine 1000 Mile Collection, the 1940 is a jack-of-all-trades — stylish enough for a night out and tough enough for every day wear. Right now, Wolverine is offering $125 off with code 1940.



The boot is handcrafted in the USA with leather from Chicago's legendary Horween Leather Company and stitched with a distinct triple-needle contour, guaranteeing long-lasting good looks that get better with age. Once broken in, a pair of Wolverine boots becomes distinctly yours, boasting a patina unlike any other. Rounded out with a Goodyear welt for easy resoling, these boots will be your go-to for years to come. With a full run of sizes and two colors to choose from, there is a boot for everyone — but act quickly, a deal like this will not last long.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io