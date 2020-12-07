An Awesome Adventure Backpack Is Super Cheap, but There's a Catch

Now that a pale glimmer of light in the form of a vaccine is visible in this pandemic tunnel, I've been indulging in an old habit that's felt pointless since last spring: checking airfares to far-flung places around the world. I used to do it on a whim, out of boredom and out of hope that maybe I'd click "search" at precisely the right moment to find a mistakenly priced seat to Ecuador or Alaska or Morocco. I stand behind something like 144 million people in the jab line and current estimates put me at the front by midsummer, which that means a late-August trip might be on the table.
Prices are good right now, too, and the free cancellation policies that many airlines still have in place make booking a ticket feel less risky than going out to eat. Travel gear is also more affordable than usual — Backcountry's Adventure 30L Pack, for example, is 45 percent off, but only in a very fetching blue (that's the catch, in case you wondered).
It's the type of bag that packs like a rollaboard but carries like a backpack and functions in cities and on trails, which is just the right mix for nimble one-bag travel, and that's precisely the type of trip I'm planning for next fall (an inn-to-inn trek through the Scottish highlands, perhaps). Pick one up and maybe a similar adventure will be in the cards for you.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
