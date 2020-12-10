We Might Not Be Wearing Suits Right Now, but Jumping on Indochino's Sale Is Smart

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We've all been living in sweatpants and hoodies for the past nine months but that doesn't mean that we'll never need a suit again. Hopefully, sometime in 2021 things will start getting back into offices and being out and amongst friends. Or maybe you just like dressing up at home to get a sense of normalcy back. Either way, you can look ahead and save yourself some cash now by shopping Indochino's Winter Suit Event.

With sales up to 25 percent off and suits starting at just $299, there is a suit for every occasion on sale now. If you want something nice for the cooler months, take a look at the Flannel Olive Suit or the Flannel Camel Suit, which can easily be dressed up or down depending on the event. For the boardroom or your best friend's wedding, the Tipton Grey Suit ticks all the boxes when it comes to versatility. These suits are all fully customizable, as well, from the lapels to the lining, so you get exactly what you want.

