This Warm as Hell Down Jacket Highlights REI's Big Last-Minute Gifts Sale

Great down jackets that don't break the bank aren't easy to find. That's why we are always stoked to spot a sale. And a big discount on REI Co-op's Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket — part of larger REI last-minute gifts promotion — certainly fits the bill.

This jacket boasts all the features you need to stay cozy all winter long, including 850-fill-power goose down, a DWR treatment, body-mapped insulation for targeted warmth and an insulated three-way hood for those times when you need to really batten down the hatches. The jacket also boasts pit zips and a two-way zipper to regulate heat.

That's a heck of a lot of value for $249, but a borderline insane amount at $149, the discounted price. Three colors are available in a range of sizes, too. Shop the jacket, the full sale and some of our favorites below.

Price: $249 $149

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, with up to 40 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Mountain Hardwear, Hydro Flask and many more. Shop the full sale here.



