This Warm as Hell Down Jacket Highlights REI's Big Last-Minute Gifts Sale

Great down jackets that don't break the bank aren't easy to find. That's why we are always stoked to spot a sale. And a big discount on REI Co-op's Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket — part of larger REI last-minute gifts promotion — certainly fits the bill.
This jacket boasts all the features you need to stay cozy all winter long, including 850-fill-power goose down, a DWR treatment, body-mapped insulation for targeted warmth and an insulated three-way hood for those times when you need to really batten down the hatches. The jacket also boasts pit zips and a two-way zipper to regulate heat.
That's a heck of a lot of value for $249, but a borderline insane amount at $149, the discounted price. Three colors are available in a range of sizes, too. Shop the jacket, the full sale and some of our favorites below.
Price:
$249 $149 $249 $149 (Save 40%)
This full-featured jacket includes pit zips and a two-way front zipper to prevent you from getting too toasty.
$40 $28 (Save 30%)
This tumbler has all the insulation tech you expect from Hydro Flask in a size and shape that makes it perfect for daily use.
$110 $83 (Save 24%)
For weekday laps around your local trails or your long weekend run, these shoes will help you perform your best.
$145 $94 (Save 35%)
Whether you're heading to the farmers market or taking a trip to the park, this bag is one that can be put to use every single day.
$22 $17 (23% off)
For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.
$199 $150 (Save 24%)
This lightweight jacket utilizes The North Face's eco-conscious ThermoBall technology, which uses post-consumer recycled material as insulation.
$142 $71 (50% off)
Inspired by military apparel, these pants are made of comfortably stretchy fabric that repels dirt and water.
$34 $17 (50% off)
With loose, breathable fabric, these boxers are perfect for life on the move but so comfy you'll want to wear them at home too.
$25 $18 (28% off)
This affordable little lantern draws its power from the sun and can change color to set any mood.
$300 $250 (17% off)
Track your mileage, pace, heart rate and more during your next run.
$200 $160 (20% off)
This portable power bank has multiple ports, a wireless Qi pad, and enough juice to refill all your devices.
$180 $135 (25% off)
Whether you're at the campsite or just spending the day at the park, a good chair is essential.
The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, with up to 40 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Mountain Hardwear, Hydro Flask and many more. Shop the full sale here.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$30 OFF (13%)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$7 OFF (50%)
A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.
$10 OFF (30%)
Boasting 15 tools in a super small frame, this multi-tool is the perfect addition to round out your EDC set up.
$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)
Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$11 OFF (14%)
Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$40 OFF (20%)
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
$230 OFF (31%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$30 OFF (38%)
At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.
$50 OFF (20%)
If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price.
$32 OFF (40%)
Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.
$56 OFF (40%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$105 OFF (30%)
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
$50 OFF (14%)
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
$136 OFF (53%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.