Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Warm as Hell Down Jacket Highlights REI's Big Last-Minute Gifts Sale

The Stormhenge 850 is 40 percent off, and it's just one of a number of awesome deals.

By Steve Mazzucchi
rei co op stormhenge 850 down jacket
REI

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Great down jackets that don't break the bank aren't easy to find. That's why we are always stoked to spot a sale. And a big discount on REI Co-op's Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket — part of larger REI last-minute gifts promotion — certainly fits the bill.

This jacket boasts all the features you need to stay cozy all winter long, including 850-fill-power goose down, a DWR treatment, body-mapped insulation for targeted warmth and an insulated three-way hood for those times when you need to really batten down the hatches. The jacket also boasts pit zips and a two-way zipper to regulate heat.

That's a heck of a lot of value for $249, but a borderline insane amount at $149, the discounted price. Three colors are available in a range of sizes, too. Shop the jacket, the full sale and some of our favorites below.

Price: $249 $149

SHOP NOW

REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket
REI Co-op Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket
SHOP NOW

$249 $149 (Save 40%)

This full-featured jacket includes pit zips and a two-way front zipper to prevent you from getting too toasty.  

Hydro Flask 32 oz. Tumbler
Hydro Flask 32 oz. Tumbler
SHOP NOW

$40 $28 (Save 30%)

This tumbler has all the insulation tech you expect from Hydro Flask in a size and shape that makes it perfect for daily use. 

Salomon Supercross Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Salomon Supercross Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Salomon
SHOP NOW

$110 $83 (Save 24%)

For weekday laps around your local trails or your long weekend run, these shoes will help you perform your best. 

Totepack No. 4
Totepack No. 4
Fjallraven
SHOP NOW

$145 $94 (Save 35%)

Whether you're heading to the farmers market or taking a trip to the park, this bag is one that can be put to use every single day. 

Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker
SHOP NOW

$22 $17 (23% off)

For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.

ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket - Men's
ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket - Men's
The North Face
SHOP NOW

$199 $150 (Save 24%)

This lightweight jacket utilizes The North Face's eco-conscious ThermoBall technology, which uses post-consumer recycled material as insulation. 

Duer Live Free Field Pants
Duer Live Free Field Pants
DUER
SHOP NOW

$142 $71 (50% off)

Inspired by military apparel, these pants are made of comfortably stretchy fabric that repels dirt and water.

Saxx Quest Loose Cannon Boxer Briefs
Saxx Quest Loose Cannon Boxer Briefs
Saxx
SHOP NOW

$34 $17 (50% off)

With loose, breathable fabric, these boxers are perfect for life on the move but so comfy you'll want to wear them at home too.

MPOWERD Luci Color Essence Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD Luci Color Essence Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD
SHOP NOW

$25 $18 (28% off)

This affordable little lantern draws its power from the sun and can change color to set any mood.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Watch
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Watch
Garmin
SHOP NOW

$300 $250 (17% off)

Track your mileage, pace, heart rate and more during your next run.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank
Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank
Goal Zero
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

This portable power bank has multiple ports, a wireless Qi pad, and enough juice to refill all your devices.

Helinox Chair Two Rocker
Helinox Chair Two Rocker
Helinox
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

Whether you're at the campsite or just spending the day at the park, a good chair is essential. 

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, with up to 40 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Mountain Hardwear, Hydro Flask and many more. Shop the full sale here.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

made in kitchen tools
Made In Exclusive Deal

Presented by Made In

SHOP NOW

Free Overnight Shipping

Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
$23 $33

$10 OFF (30%) 

Boasting 15 tools in a super small frame, this multi-tool is the perfect addition to round out your EDC set up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GIFTS OF 2020

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
$69 $80

$11 OFF (14%)

Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS UNDER $100

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$50 $80

$30 OFF (38%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$84 $140

$56 OFF (40%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
$78 $130

$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

Related Stories
The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2020
The Best Hiking Boots of 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
VW's Sexy New EV May Win Over the Skeptics
Toyota Wants a Hybrid For Every Model By 2025
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
BMW’s New Electric Car Might Beat Tesla on Range
These Camping Trailers Are Now Overlanding-Ready
This Nissan GT-R Concept Is As Weird as Cars Get
The Best Smartwatches of 2021
Lamborghini Just Created Its Craziest Car Ever
The Perfect Flask for Camping Is Insanely Cheap
This Is the Kind of Vintage Watch Reissue We Love