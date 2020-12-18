Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save $100 on Dyson's V10 Cordless Vacuum

While it isn't Dyson's top tier anymore, the V10 should not be slept on — especially at this price.

stick vacuum
Dyson

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Dyson has been synonymous with exceptional quality for over 30 years now — its technology so good that eponymous founder James Dyson earned a knighthood for his work in the industry. While the brand has branched out to create a multitude of products, its flagship product is still the vacuum. When the V10 was released in 2018, it was so good that Dyson decided to end its R&D for upright vacuums and pivot that research to its cordless offerings. This was a huge step for Dyson, forging the way forward for a brand that is already miles above its next competitor, if not in technology at least in recognition. (But probably also technology.)

While it has been passed in most categories by a newer model, the V10 is still a great value a year on from the V11's release. Featuring exceptional suction power and 60 minutes of run time, the V10 remains the vacuum that changed everything. Right now, you can get the V10 for $450 — $100 off the retail price. If you're still interested in the power of an upright vacuum or want to go big and get the V11, you can snag one of those on sale right now as well.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

made in kitchen tools
Made In Exclusive Deal

Presented by Made In

SHOP NOW

Free Overnight Shipping

Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra Elite 85t
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
Gerber Suspension NXT Multi-Tool
$23 $33

$10 OFF (30%) 

Boasting 15 tools in a super small frame, this multi-tool is the perfect addition to round out your EDC set up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GIFTS OF 2020

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$18 $24

$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)

Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's. 

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL GROOMING PRODUCTS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
$69 $80

$11 OFF (14%)

Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS UNDER $100

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$50 $80

$30 OFF (38%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$84 $140

$56 OFF (40%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
$78 $130

$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

