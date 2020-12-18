Save $100 on Dyson's V10 Cordless Vacuum

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Dyson has been synonymous with exceptional quality for over 30 years now — its technology so good that eponymous founder James Dyson earned a knighthood for his work in the industry. While the brand has branched out to create a multitude of products, its flagship product is still the vacuum. When the V10 was released in 2018, it was so good that Dyson decided to end its R&D for upright vacuums and pivot that research to its cordless offerings. This was a huge step for Dyson, forging the way forward for a brand that is already miles above its next competitor, if not in technology at least in recognition. (But probably also technology.)
While it has been passed in most categories by a newer model, the V10 is still a great value a year on from the V11's release. Featuring exceptional suction power and 60 minutes of run time, the V10 remains the vacuum that changed everything. Right now, you can get the V10 for $450 — $100 off the retail price. If you're still interested in the power of an upright vacuum or want to go big and get the V11, you can snag one of those on sale right now as well.
Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
