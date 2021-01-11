This Electric Razor Is on Sale, Making It an Excellent Time to Upgrade

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today



Shaving really isn't all that fun. It is uncomfortable, knicks your skin, takes too long, and, all-in-all, can just be a tedious chore. Thankfully, Braun has set out to make shaving a bit more comfortable and convenient with its 9 series electric razors. Right now, you can get one of the brand's best offerings for 40 percent off, which knocks down the hefty price tag of $300 to a much more manageable $180.

You'll get a clean shave in less time with five shaving elements that cut more hair with each stroke than just about any other razor on the market. Great for wet or dry shaving, the foil razor gives you up to 60 minutes of shave time on one charge — meaning you can shave wherever you want without worrying about it dying on you.

Again, the price isn't low, but you're going to use this thing a lot. Ditching your old dull razors isn't so difficult when you know you're getting a great deal.

