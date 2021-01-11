This Electric Razor Is on Sale, Making It an Excellent Time to Upgrade

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today
Shaving really isn't all that fun. It is uncomfortable, knicks your skin, takes too long, and, all-in-all, can just be a tedious chore. Thankfully, Braun has set out to make shaving a bit more comfortable and convenient with its 9 series electric razors. Right now, you can get one of the brand's best offerings for 40 percent off, which knocks down the hefty price tag of $300 to a much more manageable $180.
You'll get a clean shave in less time with five shaving elements that cut more hair with each stroke than just about any other razor on the market. Great for wet or dry shaving, the foil razor gives you up to 60 minutes of shave time on one charge — meaning you can shave wherever you want without worrying about it dying on you.
Again, the price isn't low, but you're going to use this thing a lot. Ditching your old dull razors isn't so difficult when you know you're getting a great deal.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$21 OFF (15%)
These cotton percale sheets boast a 270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off.
$28 OFF (22%)
Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa.
$15 OFF (27%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$6 OFF (24%)
Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.
$120 OFF (40%)
Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.
$546 OFF (58%)
An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions.
$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value.
$138 OFF (14%)
This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use.
$22 OFF (20%)
Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.
$34 OFF (40%)
These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$45 OFF W/ CODE CLEARANCE (10%)
This turntable hones in on enhanced basics rather than expensive features, making a product that is simple and effective, allowing you to get the most out of your modern and vinyl records.
$10 OFF (29%)
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
$99 OFF (28%)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$12 OFF (30%)
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
$20 OFF (40%)
Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021
$4 OFF (18%)
It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.
$30 OFF (16%)
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
$59 OFF (15%)
Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.