Save Hundreds on Classic Dining Furniture, While You Still Can

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Design Within Reach is one of the best destinations for all types of furniture, whether you're looking to complete your WFH set up or trying to upgrade your kitchen furniture. If it is the latter, you're in luck. DWR is offering 15 percent off plus free shipping on some of its finest dining room furniture, including Knoll classics.

This 12-seat midcentury-inspired kitchen table and some Profile Chairs to go with it will make for an enviable dining room. Or you could complete a breakfast nook with a super comfy Lina Swivel chair. If you can't wait for summer, upgrade your outdoor furniture with the 1966 Collection. Maybe you are looking forward to entertaining (safely via social distancing obviously), so pick up a barstool or two for your wet bar. No matter what dining setup you're looking for, this sale has an excellent range of options.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io