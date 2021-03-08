This Adidas Samba Deal Will Have You Feeling Like Man of the Match

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The Adidas Samba has been a footwear staple for most of our lives. You see them in photos of our fathers playing in their rec leagues and you saw them on the feet of the varsity team at school. Now, they're showing up just about everywhere — including on the feet of some of the biggest fashion icons. Jonah Hill made the Samba the cornerstone of his 2020 collection with Adidas. Grace Wales Bonner took things up a notch, designing a Samba that found its way to Kendall Jenner's feet. Guys from the A$AP Mob have been photographed rocking them. And, of course, quarantine sportswear king Paul Mescal, star of Normal People, has been wearing them with short shorts for the past year. Right now, you can pick up a pair of the Sambas that started it all for only $50, which is 29 percent off the regular price.

Both the black and white colorways are discounted and both are iconic, so you really can't go wrong either way. Let this be the kick you need to get your summer shoe rotation into gear.

