Now Is the Time to Score a Deal on a Yeti Cooler

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
For REI members, spring is a happy time. Each year the retailer offers its members 20 percent off one full-priced item, 20 percent off one sale item and 10 percent back from all purchases made in the past twelve months.
While there are thousands of things to choose from, one item we always gravitate to at this time is the Yeti cooler, multiple of which are our picks for the best coolers you can buy. They rarely go on sale — it is especially rare to get a full 20 percent off — and the deal yields huge savings on what is normally a fairly expensive item. The Hopper, our pick for best soft-sided cooler, the Hopper Flip and the Stainless Steel cooler are a few of our favorites that are in stock right now. Or maybe you've had your eye on Yeti's Trailhead Camp Chair, waiting for this very discount.
If you're not a member yet, you can join for life for only $20, meaning this one purchase will make up for the cost.
Today's Best Outdoor Deals
$60 OFF W/ CODE MEMBER21 (20%)
For this deal, you must be an REI member, but if you are (and if you're not, you should be), you can get 20 percent off our pick for the best soft-sided cooler that you can buy. This iteration has magnets instead of a zipper for easy beer retrieval and a comfortable tote strap for hauling.
$78 OFF (30%)
According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
$4 OFF (28%)
Keeping a small lantern around is never a bad idea, whether you keep it in your car, with your camping gear or just use it around the house. Plus, it is only $11 — you have to buy one.
$4 OFF (34%)
This is one of the most versatile pieces you can have with you on a camping trip — or any trip, for that matter. Stuff it with anything: dirty laundry, a blanket, your favorite socks or just about anything you can think of.
$28 OFF (25%)
Can't carry a full trip's worth of water with you? You need a water filtration system. The Miniworks' iodine-free process cleans one liter of water a minute with ceramic and carbon filters.
$49 OFF W/ CODE MEMBER21 (20%)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. If you're not an REI member yet, buying the membership would pay for itself on this item alone.
$38 OFF (25%)
This backpacking stove excels in the wind — an issue that is nearly impossible to counter if you're not prepared. It comes with everything you need, including stand, pot, insulated cozy, bowl and bpa-free lid.
$18 OFF (25%)
Is there anything more essential to your camping setup than a solid multi-tool? This thing can do it all; it has pliers, a knife, a file, screwdrivers, a can opener, a bottle opener and a ruler, among other things.
$8 OFF (30%)
A lightweight trail chair will make all the difference when you're on a backpacking or camping trip. It is no burden on your pack but saves your back when you stop for a break or make camp for the night.
$9 OFF (20%)
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
$72 OFF (30%)
If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$20 OFF (25%)
Eagles Nest Outfitters, or ENO, makes a hammock that can go anywhere and packs down small enough to fit in a tote bag — perfect for heading to the park or swinging in the backyard.
$8 OFF (27%)
Think you can only fit a spork in your pack? Think again. This set nests together to save space and comes with everything you need to eat, clean and cook: a spatula, fork, spoon, tongs and 4-function multi-tool.
$38 OFF (25%)
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
$75 OFF (30%)
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$49 OFF (25%)
Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life.
$99 OFF (25%)
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
$38 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (48%)
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
$120 OFF (55%)
This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat.
READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF
$30 OFF (30%)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$15 OFF (30%)
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (59%)
A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease.
$34 OFF (31%)
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
$95 OFF (54%)
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
$129 OFF (30%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$72 OFF (30%)
If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs.
$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)
When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed.
$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
$50 OFF (28%)
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
$100 OFF (14%)
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$38 OFF (25%)
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
$91 OFF (15%)
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
$75 OFF (30%)
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.