Now Is the Time to Score a Deal on a Yeti Cooler

For REI members, spring is a happy time. Each year the retailer offers its members 20 percent off one full-priced item, 20 percent off one sale item and 10 percent back from all purchases made in the past twelve months.

While there are thousands of things to choose from, one item we always gravitate to at this time is the Yeti cooler, multiple of which are our picks for the best coolers you can buy. They rarely go on sale — it is especially rare to get a full 20 percent off — and the deal yields huge savings on what is normally a fairly expensive item. The Hopper, our pick for best soft-sided cooler, the Hopper Flip and the Stainless Steel cooler are a few of our favorites that are in stock right now. Or maybe you've had your eye on Yeti's Trailhead Camp Chair, waiting for this very discount.

If you're not a member yet, you can join for life for only $20, meaning this one purchase will make up for the cost.

