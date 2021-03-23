Unlock Your Home Gym with This Discounted Adjustable Weight Bench

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
With the vaccine rollout taking a bit longer in some places than others, the idea of going out into public spaces is still a bit nerve-wracking.
One of the more risky places to go is the gym. Sweat everywhere, people huffing and puffing on the elliptical, rubbing their hands all over the weights — it's not a pretty sight. Not to mention the locker rooms.
If working out from home sounds safer, unlock your home gym by adding the versatility of a weight bench. Plugging this to your setup will let you implement a huge number of exercises from the jump. Right now you can get this one from Flybird for over $100 off, with total savings of 43 percent. It is fully adjustable, folds up for easy storage, has padding that is two inches thick and can handle up to 620 pounds.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$112 OFF (15%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$134 OFF (66%)
Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100.
$36 OFF (30%)
Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.
$8 OFF W/ CODE SPRINGSHOWERS (12%)
Rainy season is upon us and with the showers to come you'll need an umbrella. The Metro from Blunt is small, compact, has a protective sleeve and offers 41 inches of protection from that sudden downpour.
$49 OFF (25%)
Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life.
$99 OFF (25%)
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
$9 OFF (25%)
If you're not yet indoctrinated into the world of MagSafe, this wireless charger is the next best thing. Compatible with AirPods, iPhone, and Samsung phones, this is a great addition to your home desk setup.
$104 OFF (43%)
Still not sure about going back to the gym? Us, either. While the proposition of going to the gym isn't great, working out still needs to happen. An adjustable bench like this one makes workouts at home much easier.
$30 OFF (20%)
Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off.
$120 OFF (55%)
This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$30 OFF (30%)
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
$15 OFF (30%)
Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder.
$53 OFF (41%)
A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease.
$34 OFF (31%)
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
$95 OFF (54%)
Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example.
$129 OFF (30%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)
When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed.
$50 OFF (28%)
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
$100 OFF (14%)
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$38 OFF (25%)
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
$91 OFF (15%)
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
$75 OFF (30%)
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.