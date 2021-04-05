Today's Top Stories
Gerber's ComplEAT Tool Is Better Than a Spork — and on Sale

Ditch the spork when you're camping and take something that is actually useful.

gerber multi tool
Gerber

For years the spork has been the go-to for campers and backpackers (and lunch ladies) looking to save space on dining utensils. However, when it comes down to brass tacks, a spork isn't much more than a catchy portmanteau and a two-tool utensil best suited for college cafeterias.

Why You Should Never Bring a Spork Camping

Our outdoor writer, Tanner Bowden, had some experience with sporks and decided to put the Gerber ComplEAT to the test, hoping to see if a spork really was the best the whole industry could dream up or if there was something more out there. The verdict: there is something better, and it is the Gerber ComplEAT. Right now you can get this superlative tool for 30 percent off at REI. Never use a spork again.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
skimresources.com
$107 $268

$161 OFF (60%)

Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

