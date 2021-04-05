Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
For years the spork has been the go-to for campers and backpackers (and lunch ladies) looking to save space on dining utensils. However, when it comes down to brass tacks, a spork isn't much more than a catchy portmanteau and a two-tool utensil best suited for college cafeterias.
Our outdoor writer, Tanner Bowden, had some experience with sporks and decided to put the Gerber ComplEAT to the test, hoping to see if a spork really was the best the whole industry could dream up or if there was something more out there. The verdict: there is something better, and it is the Gerber ComplEAT. Right now you can get this superlative tool for 30 percent off at REI. Never use a spork again.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
