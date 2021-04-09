Today's Top Stories
Need a Few More Masks? These Popular Adidas Ones Are on Sale

Adidas is offering up two 3-packs of face masks for just $30 right now.

a blue adidas face mask
Adidas

If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we should probably keep some extra face masks around. Even once mask mandates are over, there will likely be times you think about masking up anyway — hopping on the train, heading into a packed grocery store or anywhere else germs may be thriving. Right now you can get six Adidas face masks (two 3-packs) for just $30 when you use code MASKUP.

The masks are made with Adidas Primegreen, a washable material made from recycled high-performance fabrics, making them perfect for daily use or for while working out. They come in XS/S (good for kids) and M/L sizes (good for adults) and you have your pick of four colors: red, blue, white and black.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple — and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$449.99
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$74 $99

$25 OFF (25%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

The Mirror Home Gym
The Mirror Home Gym
mirror skimresources.com
$1,495 $1,745

$250 OFF + $100 LULULEMON GIFT CARD W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
Todd Snyder Made in New York Coach's Jacket
$194 $398

$194 OFF (50%)

When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Nike Blazer Mid '77
Nike Blazer Mid '77
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Re-release the Mid '77 version and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Knoll 1966 Lounge Chair
Richard Schultz skimresources.com
$1,364 $1,605

$241 OFF (15%)

We love Knoll for its exceptional home design and we especially love its chairs. We have made it firmly into patio furniture season and Knoll has started its outdoor furniture sale just in time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

