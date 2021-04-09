Need a Few More Masks? These Popular Adidas Ones Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we should probably keep some extra face masks around. Even once mask mandates are over, there will likely be times you think about masking up anyway — hopping on the train, heading into a packed grocery store or anywhere else germs may be thriving. Right now you can get six Adidas face masks (two 3-packs) for just $30 when you use code MASKUP.
The masks are made with Adidas Primegreen, a washable material made from recycled high-performance fabrics, making them perfect for daily use or for while working out. They come in XS/S (good for kids) and M/L sizes (good for adults) and you have your pick of four colors: red, blue, white and black.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
