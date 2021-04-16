Our Favorite Field Watch Is Massively Discounted Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
When we advise readers on a product that we think is the best, our instructions are clear: Just Get This. The item must be reasonably priced, provide great value and perform at the peak of its category.
When it comes to picking out a field watch, you should just get a Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical. Luckily, that is a bit easier to act on thanks to the deal currently running at Verishop. You can get the superlative watch for 25 percent off with the code ONTREND.
The Khaki Field Mechanical is a callback to the military watches made by Hamilton in the mid 20th century and features a winning color scheme and an 80-hour power reserve. If you would prefer a different movement, you can also get the Khaki Field Quartz or the Khaki Field Automatic at the same discount.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
