Our Favorite Field Watch Is Massively Discounted Right Now

When we advise readers on a product that we think is the best, our instructions are clear: Just Get This. The item must be reasonably priced, provide great value and perform at the peak of its category.

When it comes to picking out a field watch, you should just get a Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical. Luckily, that is a bit easier to act on thanks to the deal currently running at Verishop. You can get the superlative watch for 25 percent off with the code ONTREND.

The Khaki Field Mechanical is a callback to the military watches made by Hamilton in the mid 20th century and features a winning color scheme and an 80-hour power reserve. If you would prefer a different movement, you can also get the Khaki Field Quartz or the Khaki Field Automatic at the same discount.

