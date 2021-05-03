This Discounted Dumbbell Set Is All Your Home Gym Needs

For many of us, the gym has become a redundancy — between germs and crowds, we just don't need it. Working out from home is here to stay, so you might as well get set up for all of your favorite workouts. When it comes to a home gym, you only need a few things to do just about any workout: if you've got a mat, you can do thousands of bodyweight workouts with that one piece of gear. If bodyweight isn't enough and you're looking to add to your routine without breaking the bank on a home workout machine, you should get this discounted dumbbell set from CAP. Right now you can pick it up on Amazon for 31% off, which is over $100 in savings.
It has five sets of weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, which, for our money, is everything you need for a solid home setup. If you need to save space, it is small enough to fit in the corner of your apartment and CAP is known for its tough-as-nails construction, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
