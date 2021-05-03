This Discounted Dumbbell Set Is All Your Home Gym Needs

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

For many of us, the gym has become a redundancy — between germs and crowds, we just don't need it. Working out from home is here to stay, so you might as well get set up for all of your favorite workouts. When it comes to a home gym, you only need a few things to do just about any workout: if you've got a mat, you can do thousands of bodyweight workouts with that one piece of gear. If bodyweight isn't enough and you're looking to add to your routine without breaking the bank on a home workout machine, you should get this discounted dumbbell set from CAP. Right now you can pick it up on Amazon for 31% off, which is over $100 in savings.

It has five sets of weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, which, for our money, is everything you need for a solid home setup. If you need to save space, it is small enough to fit in the corner of your apartment and CAP is known for its tough-as-nails construction, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io