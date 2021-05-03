Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Discounted Dumbbell Set Is All Your Home Gym Needs

With dumbbells ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, this set will outfit your home gym with all the essential weights.

handsome man doing push ups exercise
Tashi-DelekGetty Images

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

For many of us, the gym has become a redundancy — between germs and crowds, we just don't need it. Working out from home is here to stay, so you might as well get set up for all of your favorite workouts. When it comes to a home gym, you only need a few things to do just about any workout: if you've got a mat, you can do thousands of bodyweight workouts with that one piece of gear. If bodyweight isn't enough and you're looking to add to your routine without breaking the bank on a home workout machine, you should get this discounted dumbbell set from CAP. Right now you can pick it up on Amazon for 31% off, which is over $100 in savings.

It has five sets of weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, which, for our money, is everything you need for a solid home setup. If you need to save space, it is small enough to fit in the corner of your apartment and CAP is known for its tough-as-nails construction, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
skimresources.com
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

August Smart Lock Pro
August Smart Lock Pro
August Home amazon.com
$151 $230

$79 OFF (34%)

Keeping your home under lock and key is immensely important, so why not add a layer of protection? This one from August is our pick for the best smart lock you can buy for your home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART LOCKS

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
skimresources.com
$120 $150

$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Todd Snyder + Champion Hell's Kitchen Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion Hell's Kitchen Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion skimresources.com
$119 $158

$39 OFF (24%)

Todd Snyder is one of our favorite designers at Gear Patrol — the brand always drops gear that is subsequently seen in all of our fit pics. This cut-off sweatshirt is perfect for spring and summer.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
skimresources.com
$5,096 $5,995

$899 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72
$219 $329

$110 OFF (33%)

A silhouette that screams summertime, the Adirondack chair fits in any outdoor living space and will be your go-to for every party, grill out and backyard hang. 

SHOP WAY DAY 2021

Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
skimresources.com
$59 $118

$59 OFF (50%)

Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

