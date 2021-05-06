We Scored You a Deal on Misen's Essential Steak Knives

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've ever tried eating a sirloin with a fork or cut through chicken parmesan with a butter knife, you've realized that you need something more — something serrated and sharp that doesn't usually come with your typical flatware set. You need a steak knife. Lucky for you we scored an exclusive deal from Misen just for Gear Patrol readers. Use code GEARPATROL at checkout for 20 percent off a set of four or set of eight steak knives that will be the perfect complement to your next meal.

Misen's steak knives, much like its larger chef's knives, are made from high-quality stainless steel, are easy to hold and look great on the table. They also feature 30 precise serrations for easy cuts. The promo code runs through the end of June 13 and would make a great Father's Day gift.

