We Scored You a Deal on Misen's Essential Steak Knives

We got an exclusive code to get either a set of four or a set of eight steak knives for 20% off.

misen steak knives
Misen

If you've ever tried eating a sirloin with a fork or cut through chicken parmesan with a butter knife, you've realized that you need something more — something serrated and sharp that doesn't usually come with your typical flatware set. You need a steak knife. Lucky for you we scored an exclusive deal from Misen just for Gear Patrol readers. Use code GEARPATROL at checkout for 20 percent off a set of four or set of eight steak knives that will be the perfect complement to your next meal.

Misen's steak knives, much like its larger chef's knives, are made from high-quality stainless steel, are easy to hold and look great on the table. They also feature 30 precise serrations for easy cuts. The promo code runs through the end of June 13 and would make a great Father's Day gift.

Moment MTW Tote
Moment MTW Tote
skimresources.com
$100 $120

$20 OFF (17%)

The Moment MTW Tote is your new favorite bag. More than your average tote bag, this thing is packed with features, including a handful of internal and external pockets to keep you organized.  

Steak Knives
Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

Nike Sportswear Heritage Fleece
Nike Sportswear Heritage Fleece
nike
$63 $160

$97 OFF (61%)

Sporting fleece up top and military-inspired insulation below, this jacket is as utilitarian as it is fashion-forward. You'll be the best-looking person on the mountain next time you break this thing out for a hike. 

Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Anker amazon.com
$34 $43

$9 OFF (21%)

This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer
ray ban ray-ban.com
$161 $211

$50 OFF (24%)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Plus, they're polarized. 

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
skimresources.com
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
skimresources.com
$120 $150

$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

