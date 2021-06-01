This Bulova Deal Will Get You Outfitted for Summer

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking for a great watch for summer, you should most certainly be thinking about a dive watch. And if you're looking for a great deal on said dive watch, you're in the right spot. Right now we have an exclusive deal just for Gear Patrol readers that will get you $445 off Bulova's "Devil Diver" Oceanographer, which is a savings of 56 percent off the retail price. To get the deal, you just need to use the code DEVILDIVERGP at checkout by 6/14.

The Devil Diver is a recreation of the original version from the 70s and features a self-winding mechanical Miyota 821D movement and a 44mm stainless steel case and bracelet. The multi-colored unidirectional bezel is a timeless design and will look good with any outfit you end up sporting this summer, whether you're at the beach, the golf course or just hanging out in the backyard.

