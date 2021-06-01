This Bulova Deal Will Get You Outfitted for Summer

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you're looking for a great watch for summer, you should most certainly be thinking about a dive watch. And if you're looking for a great deal on said dive watch, you're in the right spot. Right now we have an exclusive deal just for Gear Patrol readers that will get you $445 off Bulova's "Devil Diver" Oceanographer, which is a savings of 56 percent off the retail price. To get the deal, you just need to use the code DEVILDIVERGP at checkout by 6/14.
The Devil Diver is a recreation of the original version from the 70s and features a self-winding mechanical Miyota 821D movement and a 44mm stainless steel case and bracelet. The multi-colored unidirectional bezel is a timeless design and will look good with any outfit you end up sporting this summer, whether you're at the beach, the golf course or just hanging out in the backyard.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
