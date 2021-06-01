Today's Top Stories
This Bulova Deal Will Get You Outfitted for Summer

This diver is the perfect watch for the dog days of summer.

bulova devil diver
Gear Patrol

If you're looking for a great watch for summer, you should most certainly be thinking about a dive watch. And if you're looking for a great deal on said dive watch, you're in the right spot. Right now we have an exclusive deal just for Gear Patrol readers that will get you $445 off Bulova's "Devil Diver" Oceanographer, which is a savings of 56 percent off the retail price. To get the deal, you just need to use the code DEVILDIVERGP at checkout by 6/14.

The Devil Diver is a recreation of the original version from the 70s and features a self-winding mechanical Miyota 821D movement and a 44mm stainless steel case and bracelet. The multi-colored unidirectional bezel is a timeless design and will look good with any outfit you end up sporting this summer, whether you're at the beach, the golf course or just hanging out in the backyard.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
skimresources.com
$42 $60

$18 OFF W/ CODE SMILE (30%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bulova Devil Diver
Bulova Devil Diver
Details skimresources.com
$350 $795

$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIVE WATCHES

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (43%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
The James Brand skimresources.com
$100 $120

$20 OFF (17%)

This rosewood and brass handled knife is made exclusively for Huckberry, with only 300 units being made at all, so getting it on sale is definitely a steal. 

READ ABOUT KNIFE BLADE TYPES

Danner Vertigo 917
Danner Vertigo 917
Danner skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

Whether you're just headed to your city park or hiking in the mountains, the Danner Vertigo 917 will keep your dogs from barking and give you the traction you need no matter what. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

 $90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Burrow Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Nomad Club Chair
131 Reviews skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (32%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

