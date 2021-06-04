Mission Workshop's Urban-Inspired Bags Are 15% off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you're looking for a bombproof bag that can do anything you throw at it, you need to check out Mission Workshop's weatherproof and abrasion-resistant lineup of backpacks, totes and hip packs. To make the browsing even sweeter, you can pick up one of the brand's exceptional packs for 15 percent off with code DAD15 through June 9.
If you need a backpack that can do anything and everything, check out The Rhake : WX for two-layer weatherproof construction, pockets and sleeves for all of your gear and a waxed canvas finish for durability and a unique patina that no one will have but you. If you are headed to the beach or just love a tote, The Drift tote is probably the most outfitted tote you've ever seen and boasts all of MW's elite-level materials and construction. The brand also has hip packs and messenger bags that get any job done.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.
Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.
