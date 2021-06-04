Today's Top Stories
Mission Workshop's Urban-Inspired Bags Are 15% off Right Now

The San Francisco-based brand is dropping prices for a rare sale in honor of Father's Day.

mission workshop
Mission Workshop

If you're looking for a bombproof bag that can do anything you throw at it, you need to check out Mission Workshop's weatherproof and abrasion-resistant lineup of backpacks, totes and hip packs. To make the browsing even sweeter, you can pick up one of the brand's exceptional packs for 15 percent off with code DAD15 through June 9.

If you need a backpack that can do anything and everything, check out The Rhake : WX for two-layer weatherproof construction, pockets and sleeves for all of your gear and a waxed canvas finish for durability and a unique patina that no one will have but you. If you are headed to the beach or just love a tote, The Drift tote is probably the most outfitted tote you've ever seen and boasts all of MW's elite-level materials and construction. The brand also has hip packs and messenger bags that get any job done.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple amazon.com
$520 $549

$29 OFF (5%)

This is the first time that Apple has dropped the price of its new AirPods Max, and knowing Apple, this is probably not going to last long, so jump on the deal ASAP. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$895 $995

$100 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESSORIES

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$353 $415

$62 OFF (15%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under well under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki huckberry.com
$63 $75

$12 OFF (16%)

Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE STORES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bulova Devil Diver
Bulova Devil Diver
Details skimresources.com
$350 $795

$445 OFF W/ CODE DEVILDIVERGP (56% off)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. Right now you can get an exclusive deal with our code that is just for GP readers. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIVE WATCHES

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (32%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

