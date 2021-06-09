This Is How to Get the Best Prices on Amazon

When it comes to shopping on Amazon, one of the biggest questions to consider is whether or not you're getting the best price. Prices on the online retailer change regularly, going up and down at an algorithm's notice. This leads to a convoluted mess that is hard to parse. Short of tracking the new price every day, it is nearly impossible to verify that the price you're seeing is the lowest price (or even a decent price) in a product's lifecycle. To make things even more confusing, many products on Amazon are sold by Amazon itself or any number of third-party sellers, which can lead to a long list of different prices for the same product all over the internet.

With Prime Day 2021 coming this June 21-22, there is no more important time to have all of the price information handy. If you're looking to upgrade your TV or get a new set of headphones, Prime Day is a great time to do it. But with so many deals to be had, browsing the site for the best of the best can be disorienting. That's why we at Gear Patrol, and many others, use the free tool CamelCamelCamel to understand if something is actually a great deal on Amazon or not. Here is how you can use the tool to get the best prices, no matter how many adjustments there have been.

What's It Do

The free tool basically outlines Amazon's price history and discounts for just about any product you can find. Lauded as one of the top Amazon price trackers out there, it also allows you to set notifications for price decreases on any product listed for Amazon. That's extremely helpful if you're shopping for a specific product and just want to hold off until the best deal is available.

Browser Extension

The easiest and best way to use CamelCamelCamel is through the browser extension. When you head to the website for the first time, you'll be prompted to make a free account. Once you've done this, the browser will reload and give you the opportunity to add the extension to your browser. Install the extension, follow the prompts to head to Amazon and CamelCamelCamel takes care of you from there. The tutorial in the extension strips away any confusion and makes the entire process seem much easier than you'd think.

Historical Pricing

At your fingertips, you'll have a graph with historical prices for Amazon alongside third-party sellers and the opportunity to set your desired price that will trigger an email notification. You'll also see the Amazon price history for the product and be able to compare current prices between sellers. To switch to a different product, you just head to a different product page within Amazon and the extension will reload with all of the new details automatically — it is seriously too easy.

A price history graph of the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. The green line is the Amazon price, the blue line is the Third-Party New price and the red is the Third-Party Used price. CamelCamelCamel

Ultimately, you just want the best deal. With the CamelCamelCamel extension installed, you never have to wonder if you're getting the best price because you can see it for yourself. If you love shopping on Amazon and you love getting the best prices, don't go another day without it.

