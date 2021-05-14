Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Don’t miss the Prime Day deals: subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.



At the end of last year, Amazon revealed that it had over 150 million Prime members worldwide — 50 million of those added during the pandemic. For better or worse, the giant online retailer has drastically reshaped the face of retail and the internet in the past decade.

There is no denying the convenience factor of a Prime account: free one-day delivery, access to Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods, etc. Another one of those membership benefits is getting access to Amazon Prime Day. Similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day is a chance to save tons of money on a plethora of products — oftentimes at the best prices of the year.

There are so many deals on Prime Day that it’s tough for one person to sift through them all. So bookmark this page and get ready to save — we'll continue updating this post when we know more information to share about Prime Day 2021. Until then, here's everything you need to know about scoring the best deals of Prime Day this year.

What Is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has been a yearly fixture since July 2015. It was initially schemed up to clear out Amazon's warehouse by way of one-day mega deals for Amazon Prime members. That eventually morphed into a two-day event that sees many prices marked down to their lowest prices of the year.

In 2020, Prime members saved $1.4 billion in their purchases over the two days it ran in October, which is just a rough gauge of the type of savings that can be had.

When Is Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day has been in the middle of summer. Thanks to the pandemic, last year's Prime Day was shifted to October 13 and 14 because of massive supply chain issues. While the exact date has yet to be announced, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is rumored to be happening in the summer again. We will be sure to update this section when the official dates are announced.

What Kinds of Deals Will There Be?

Last year's deals were a bit more sparse than in years past. We're chalking that up to the supply chain issues that Amazon dealt with in 2020, just like the rest of the retail world. Some of the best deals were items like Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones, Kershaw and Gerber pocket knives, Apple AirPods Pro, protein powders and more. One thing you can always bet that will be on sale will be all of Amazon's tech products and we'd put money on that being the case again this year.

Prime Day has become such a shopping holiday that in recent years Amazon's biggest competitors have offered up their own two-day sales events. Dyson ran some incredible deals last year during Prime Day. Retailers like Walmart and Wayfair typically oblige as well. The best part about other online retailers recognizing the magnitude of the shopping holiday is that they don't require Amazon Prime accounts — they're essentially free to shop, unlike Prime Day. You can count on Gear Patrol to bring you the best non-Amazon Prime Day deals this year again.

How to Shop Prime Day and Get the Best Deals

First off, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day. Currently, a Prime membership will cost you $12.99/month. If you want, you can opt for a one-time payment of $119/year which will save you $36.88 (after a free 30-day trial). For what it's worth, there is also a strictly Prime Video account that costs $8.99/month.

One thing to understand about Prime Day though is that there are a lot of deals that no one should be shopping. As we mentioned, Prime Day is one of the tools Amazon uses to get rid of the junk no one wants to buy and they employ the tactic of can't-resist-pricing to get shoppers to buy those things. With that said, it is important to ignore the onslaught and truly just shop what you're in the market for. Sometimes Lightning Deals can be worth it, but you can't really predict those. Make a list and try your best to stick to it.

Once you have your list, price alerts come in handy. CamelCamelCamel, a free-to-use program, is great for giving you an alert on any item you want anytime the price drops on Amazon. It will also show you price history so you know how good of a deal you're getting.

Another word of advice: Don't shop Prime Day drunk. And lastly, don't forget that sometimes the best deals don't just happen on Amazon.

