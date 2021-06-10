Save 15% During Knoll's Modern Comforts Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Knoll is one of our favorite sites to shop for modern and mid-century furniture — it is right up there with Design Within Reach and Herman Miller when it comes to making high-quality home goods. Now through June 22, it is running the Modern Comforts sale, offering 15 percent off in a number of its top categories, including living room, dining room, outdoor and office furniture.

You can get one of our favorite office chairs, the ReGeneration, at a rare discount, or you can pick up iconic patio silhouettes that go with any backyard design. If you're looking to add to your living room, you can pick up any number of chairs and coffee tables as well.

