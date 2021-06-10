Today's Top Stories
Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Save 15% During Knoll's Modern Comforts Sale

Right now you can save on living room, dining room, office and outdoor furniture.

knoll
Knoll

Knoll is one of our favorite sites to shop for modern and mid-century furniture — it is right up there with Design Within Reach and Herman Miller when it comes to making high-quality home goods. Now through June 22, it is running the Modern Comforts sale, offering 15 percent off in a number of its top categories, including living room, dining room, outdoor and office furniture.

You can get one of our favorite office chairs, the ReGeneration, at a rare discount, or you can pick up iconic patio silhouettes that go with any backyard design. If you're looking to add to your living room, you can pick up any number of chairs and coffee tables as well.

gallantry james stillwell pen
Father's Day Box Set

Give your old man everyday essentials with this special box set from Gallantry. With a knife, ballpoint pen and carabiner, this set is perfect for Dad.

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Formway Design skimresources.com
$529 $622

$93 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Z Grills -10002E
Z Grills -10002E
skimresources.com
$599 $749

$150 OFF (20%)

It is finally summer and we are able to get outside to start grilling again. This pellet grill from Z Grills is a great buy if you're looking to grill and smoke with one machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
skimresources.com
$1,199 $1,499

$300 OFF (20%)

Now is a rare chance to pick up a MacBook Pro at a great price — Apple doesn't like marking things down. This is the perfect laptop for just about anything you need.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

