Save 15% During Knoll's Modern Comforts Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Knoll is one of our favorite sites to shop for modern and mid-century furniture — it is right up there with Design Within Reach and Herman Miller when it comes to making high-quality home goods. Now through June 22, it is running the Modern Comforts sale, offering 15 percent off in a number of its top categories, including living room, dining room, outdoor and office furniture.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io