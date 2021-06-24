Today's Top Stories
Cop Off-Season Carhartt WIP Pieces for Up to 60% Off

A Detroit Jacket, durable trousers, the brand's beloved logo beanie and beyond.

style
Courtesy

Hidden in fashion retailer Ssense's sale section — which spans 314 pages — are dozens of pieces from Carhartt WIP, a European offshoot of the U.S.-born company founded in 1889, for up to 60 percent off. Since 1989, when Carhartt celebrated its centennial in the U.S., WIP (short for Work In Progress) secured a licensing deal for updated versions of the brand's pillar products: chore coats, double knee pants, the Detroit Jacket, beanies, bags and beyond.

Yes, there are tons of Carhartt originals you could cop over the revamped WIP iterations. But, be careful. Like Doc Martens, some of Carhartt's products take serious commitment to break in, and ultimately, getting them to fit the way you envisioned is a years-long ordeal. (Hence why vintage Carhartt sells for well above retail right now.)

Work In Progress styles are cut slimmer, oftentimes tailored and, on occasion, done in collaboration with some of the biggest names in fashion, music, sports and the arts. Now's the perfect time — when everyone else is (rightfully) thinking shorts and T-shirts — to stock up on a few items while their prices have been slashed. We've picked some of the best below, but there are plenty of others to shop, too.

SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Brown Fairmount Jacket

Courtesy
Brown Fairmount Jacket
Carhartt Work In Progress 61% OFF
$113.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Watch Beanie

Courtesy
Black Watch Beanie
Carhartt Work In Progress 30% OFF
$21.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Philis Backpack

Courtesy
Black Philis Backpack
Carhartt Work In Progress 20% OFF
$112.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Khaki Converse Covert Chuck 70

Courtesy
Khaki Converse Edition Covert Chuck 70 High Sneakers
Carhartt Work In Progress 33% OFF
$77.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Beige Single Knee Trousers

Courtesy
Beige Single Knee Trousers
Carhartt Work In Progress 16% OFF
$113.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Blue Check Detroit Vermont Jacket

Courtesy
Blue Check Detroit Vermont Jacket
Carhartt Work In Progress 32% OFF
$258.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Tan OG Detroit Jacket

Courtesy
Tan OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt Work In Progress 15% OFF
$238.00
SHOP NOW

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Single Knee Trousers

Courtesy
Black Single Knee Trousers
Carhartt Work In Progress 24% OFF
$103.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
