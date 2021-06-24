Cop Off-Season Carhartt WIP Pieces for Up to 60% Off

Hidden in fashion retailer Ssense's sale section — which spans 314 pages — are dozens of pieces from Carhartt WIP, a European offshoot of the U.S.-born company founded in 1889, for up to 60 percent off. Since 1989, when Carhartt celebrated its centennial in the U.S., WIP (short for Work In Progress) secured a licensing deal for updated versions of the brand's pillar products: chore coats, double knee pants, the Detroit Jacket, beanies, bags and beyond.

Yes, there are tons of Carhartt originals you could cop over the revamped WIP iterations. But, be careful. Like Doc Martens, some of Carhartt's products take serious commitment to break in, and ultimately, getting them to fit the way you envisioned is a years-long ordeal. (Hence why vintage Carhartt sells for well above retail right now.)

Work In Progress styles are cut slimmer, oftentimes tailored and, on occasion, done in collaboration with some of the biggest names in fashion, music, sports and the arts. Now's the perfect time — when everyone else is (rightfully) thinking shorts and T-shirts — to stock up on a few items while their prices have been slashed. We've picked some of the best below, but there are plenty of others to shop, too.

Carhartt Work In Progress Brown Fairmount Jacket

Carhartt Work In Progress Brown Fairmount Jacket
61% OFF $113.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Watch Beanie

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Watch Beanie
30% OFF $21.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Philis Backpack

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Philis Backpack
20% OFF $112.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Khaki Converse Covert Chuck 70

Carhartt Work In Progress Khaki Converse Covert Chuck 70
33% OFF $77.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Beige Single Knee Trousers

Carhartt Work In Progress Beige Single Knee Trousers
16% OFF $113.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Blue Check Detroit Vermont Jacket

Carhartt Work In Progress Blue Check Detroit Vermont Jacket
32% OFF $258.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Tan OG Detroit Jacket

Carhartt Work In Progress Tan OG Detroit Jacket
15% OFF $238.00

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Single Knee Trousers

Carhartt Work In Progress Black Single Knee Trousers
24% OFF $103.00

