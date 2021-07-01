Score up to 30% off Lodge Cast-Iron Cookware at Williams Sonoma

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

We've touted the benefits of cast-iron cookware for a long time here at Gear Patrol, it is one of our absolute favorite materials to cook with. When it comes to cast iron, one of the best, most affordable brands to buy is Lodge. It makes affordable options, like our pick for the best budget cast-iron skillet, as well as more premium options, like this Blacklock Triple Seasoned Skillet. Right now, you can pick up this and more on sale at Williams Sonoma for up to 30 percent off, making what is already exceptionally affordable cookware even more affordable.

Alongside the cast-iron skillets, you can also pick up a Dutch oven or a carbon steel skillet. No matter what you choose, you're outfitting your kitchen with some of the finest cookware around.

