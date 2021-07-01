Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
These Leather Boots Were Built for the Outback
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Score up to 30% off Lodge Cast-Iron Cookware at Williams Sonoma

Lodge's exceptional cast iron is even more affordable than usual right now.

By Will Porter
lodge cast iron
Williams-Sonoma

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

We've touted the benefits of cast-iron cookware for a long time here at Gear Patrol, it is one of our absolute favorite materials to cook with. When it comes to cast iron, one of the best, most affordable brands to buy is Lodge. It makes affordable options, like our pick for the best budget cast-iron skillet, as well as more premium options, like this Blacklock Triple Seasoned Skillet. Right now, you can pick up this and more on sale at Williams Sonoma for up to 30 percent off, making what is already exceptionally affordable cookware even more affordable.

Alongside the cast-iron skillets, you can also pick up a Dutch oven or a carbon steel skillet. No matter what you choose, you're outfitting your kitchen with some of the finest cookware around.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Cast-Iron Skillets You Can Buy in 2021
The 25 Best Things to Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

Carbon steel brings everything that is good from cast iron and everything that is good from a non-stick surface to make the ultimate pan. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

This is one of the top vacuums from Dyson that won't also break the bank. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
SAVE NOW

$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $230 (34% OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop Pre-Owned for a Huge Deal on an Omega Watch
Amazon Has Some Great TV Deals for Fourth of July
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get a Rare Deal on Misen's Stainless Steel Pan
Save Up to 65% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale
All the Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop
Save up to $375 on Floyd's Made-In-USA Furniture
BioLite’s Big Fourth of July Sale Is Back Again
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Here's How to Get a Deal on a Bunch of Red Wings
Upgrade Your Bedding with 15% off at Brooklinen